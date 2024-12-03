Youth unemployment rises as more take breaks from work

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The number of young people who are not engaging in job-seeking activities or receiving training without any special reason has sharply increased this year.



According to a survey by the Bank of Korea, structural issues in youth employment and a stagnant economy have had an impact.



Kim Hye-joo reports.



[Report]



This man quit his job in May after working for over ten years.



He says he felt burned out in a poor working environment and decided to give up the thought of working altogether.



[May retiree/30s: "When issues arise, they need to be resolved immediately, so there were times when I had to work on weekends or late at night. I felt that I needed a break..."]



Among the economically inactive population, the number of young people choosing to 'take a break' without a clear reason has increased by 100,000 in just one year.



This increase is primarily driven by young people with previous work experience.



While the number of voluntary breaks has also risen, this year has seen a particularly sharp increase in involuntary breaks among young people.



The Bank of Korea analyzed that the so-called 'mismatch' between job opportunities and the expectations of young people has increased, along with a rise in young people quitting their jobs as the economy has cooled down.



[30s retiree/voice altered: "In the past year, due to what you might call an economic recession, the number of job postings has significantly decreased, and I have felt a noticeable decline in the availability of positions that I can apply for."]



Additionally, the preference of companies for hiring experienced workers has further increased the number of young people who are neither working nor seeking jobs, leading to a sense of despair.



The Bank of Korea stated, "As the state of 'taking a break' becomes prolonged, the proportion of those wishing to work decreases, and the actual employment rate also declines," emphasizing the need for policy efforts to attract 'taking a break' youth back into the labor market.



KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.



