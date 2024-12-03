News 9

AI digital textbooks unveiled, promise one-on-one personalized learning

입력 2024.12.03 (00:49)

[Anchor]

The artificial intelligence digital textbooks that will be used from the new school year next year have been unveiled.

There is growing anticipation that personalized learning will be achieved by identifying each student's strengths and weaknesses.

Is this possible? Reporter Kim Min-kyung has investigated.

[Report]

["I'm practicing my dance moves."]

The AI digital textbook for first-year middle school English evaluates pronunciation and intonation immediately when students read sentences aloud.

Students can check their deficiencies right away through formative assessments.

[AI Digital Textbook Developer official: "All assessments are automatically graded, and we also provide reports on the time taken to solve each question."]

The elementary school English textbook is led by a friendly character.

Teachers can also add learning materials directly.

[AI Digital Textbook Developer official: "Teachers can set up activities or additional tasks they want to implement."]

The conversation robot in the textbook serves to immediately resolve students' curiosities.

The AI digital textbooks that passed the certification review this time include a total of 76 types across three subjects: English, mathematics, and information.

The Ministry of Education cited 'personalized learning' as the key reason for introducing AI digital textbooks.

AI can identify students' strengths and weaknesses, enabling one-on-one tailored education based on their levels.

[Lee Ju-ho/Minister of Education/Nov. 29: "There were fundamental limitations in providing individualized education, but this serves as a means to overcome that…."]

However, as a bill is being pushed to define digital textbooks as optional 'educational materials' rather than mandatory 'textbooks', there are concerns that the actual scope of use may be limited.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

