Lee Jae-sung's assist leads Mainz to victory

Lee Jae-sung from Germany's Mainz continued his streak of three consecutive matches with attacking points.



Let's take a look at the sharp pass that led to the opening goal.



He started confidently in the match against Hoffenheim.



A cross from the left side was delivered to Burkardt, shaking the net.



It was a goal scene that highlighted Lee Jae-sung's quick tempo cross.



This was his first assist of the season, and with three consecutive matches with attacking points, he is showcasing his rising skills and making a name for himself.



Burkardt scored another goal, and Mainz secured three points, placing them 7th in Bundesliga.



