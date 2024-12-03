Son Heung-min criticized after missed chances in Tottenham's draw

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tottenham's Son Heung-min played the full 90 minutes against Fulham for the first time in three games, but he failed to score his fifth goal of the season.



After missing two crucial goal opportunities, he faced harsh criticism locally, but coach Postecoglou defended him.



Reporter Son Gi-seong reports.



[Report]



Just 50 seconds into the first half, Son Heung-min had a golden opportunity, but his shot hit the foot of goalkeeper Leno and bounced away.



In the 19th minute, he could have easily converted the opponent's passing error into a goal, but a lack of aggression cost him the opportunity.



After only two days of rest following the match against AS Roma, Son seemed to lack speed while playing the full 90 minutes.



Looking at the direction of the passes Son made during the 90 minutes, over 37% were defensive, compared to just 25% going forward.



Tottenham took the lead in the second half with a precise volley goal from Brennan Johnson, but they conceded an equalizer to Cairney, resulting in a 1-1 draw.



Aside from one effective shot, Son did not show any threatening plays and was immediately engulfed in criticism.



The BBC stated, "Son Heung-min missed a golden chance just 50 seconds into the game," giving him a rating of 5.45, while Sky Sports rated him only 6.



As voices grew louder criticizing Son, who has struggled in two consecutive games following last week's Europa League match, the coach stepped in to calm the situation.



[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "I don't sense in him that he is kind of worried about it. Because he has proven himself year after year at this level. I am sure the goals will flow again for Sonny soon."]



Given the negative perspectives from some media and the need to finalize contract negotiations, it seems urgent for him to improve his scoring ability, which has only reached four goals this season.



This is KBS News, Son Gi-seong.



