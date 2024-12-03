News 9

Son Heung-min criticized after missed chances in Tottenham's draw

입력 2024.12.03 (00:55) 수정 2024.12.03 (00:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Tottenham's Son Heung-min played the full 90 minutes against Fulham for the first time in three games, but he failed to score his fifth goal of the season.

After missing two crucial goal opportunities, he faced harsh criticism locally, but coach Postecoglou defended him.

Reporter Son Gi-seong reports.

[Report]

Just 50 seconds into the first half, Son Heung-min had a golden opportunity, but his shot hit the foot of goalkeeper Leno and bounced away.

In the 19th minute, he could have easily converted the opponent's passing error into a goal, but a lack of aggression cost him the opportunity.

After only two days of rest following the match against AS Roma, Son seemed to lack speed while playing the full 90 minutes.

Looking at the direction of the passes Son made during the 90 minutes, over 37% were defensive, compared to just 25% going forward.

Tottenham took the lead in the second half with a precise volley goal from Brennan Johnson, but they conceded an equalizer to Cairney, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Aside from one effective shot, Son did not show any threatening plays and was immediately engulfed in criticism.

The BBC stated, "Son Heung-min missed a golden chance just 50 seconds into the game," giving him a rating of 5.45, while Sky Sports rated him only 6.

As voices grew louder criticizing Son, who has struggled in two consecutive games following last week's Europa League match, the coach stepped in to calm the situation.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "I don't sense in him that he is kind of worried about it. Because he has proven himself year after year at this level. I am sure the goals will flow again for Sonny soon."]

Given the negative perspectives from some media and the need to finalize contract negotiations, it seems urgent for him to improve his scoring ability, which has only reached four goals this season.

This is KBS News, Son Gi-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Son Heung-min criticized after missed chances in Tottenham's draw
    • 입력 2024-12-03 00:55:32
    • 수정2024-12-03 00:56:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

Tottenham's Son Heung-min played the full 90 minutes against Fulham for the first time in three games, but he failed to score his fifth goal of the season.

After missing two crucial goal opportunities, he faced harsh criticism locally, but coach Postecoglou defended him.

Reporter Son Gi-seong reports.

[Report]

Just 50 seconds into the first half, Son Heung-min had a golden opportunity, but his shot hit the foot of goalkeeper Leno and bounced away.

In the 19th minute, he could have easily converted the opponent's passing error into a goal, but a lack of aggression cost him the opportunity.

After only two days of rest following the match against AS Roma, Son seemed to lack speed while playing the full 90 minutes.

Looking at the direction of the passes Son made during the 90 minutes, over 37% were defensive, compared to just 25% going forward.

Tottenham took the lead in the second half with a precise volley goal from Brennan Johnson, but they conceded an equalizer to Cairney, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Aside from one effective shot, Son did not show any threatening plays and was immediately engulfed in criticism.

The BBC stated, "Son Heung-min missed a golden chance just 50 seconds into the game," giving him a rating of 5.45, while Sky Sports rated him only 6.

As voices grew louder criticizing Son, who has struggled in two consecutive games following last week's Europa League match, the coach stepped in to calm the situation.

[Postecoglou/Tottenham Coach: "I don't sense in him that he is kind of worried about it. Because he has proven himself year after year at this level. I am sure the goals will flow again for Sonny soon."]

Given the negative perspectives from some media and the need to finalize contract negotiations, it seems urgent for him to improve his scoring ability, which has only reached four goals this season.

This is KBS News, Son Gi-seong.
손기성
손기성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

감사원장·서울중앙지검장 등 탄핵안 보고…내일 표결

감사원장·서울중앙지검장 등 탄핵안 보고…내일 표결
예산안 처리, 올해도 시한 넘겨<br>…대치 끝 상정 보류

예산안 처리, 올해도 시한 넘겨…대치 끝 상정 보류
여, ‘해병대원 순직 국정조사’ 참여 선회…배경은?

여, ‘해병대원 순직 국정조사’ 참여 선회…배경은?
“전향적 내수·소비 진작”…전통시장 배달 중개 수수료 없앤다

“전향적 내수·소비 진작”…전통시장 배달 중개 수수료 없앤다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.