Hana Bank's Kim Jung-eun sets scoring record

Kim Jung-eun of the Women's Professional Basketball team Hana Bank has set a new all-time scoring record, surpassing the legend Jung Sun-min in a match against Samsung Life.



Kim Jung-eun scored just 25 seconds into the game.



This moment marks her surpassing Jung Sun-min with a total of 8,141 points in women's professional basketball, setting a new all-time scoring record.



As the game paused briefly and the announcer announced the historic achievement, applause and cheers erupted from the crowd.



Despite Kim Jung-eun's remarkable record, Samsung Life dominated the game, defeating Hana Bank 67 to 48.



Samsung Life, with balanced scoring from key players like Kang Yoo-lim and Kianna, has now embarked on a seven-game winning streak, closing in on the top spot.



On the other hand, the Samsung men's basketball team struggled to escape the bottom against Hyundai Mobis.



However, frequent mistakes and being outmatched by Mobis's wall led to a disappointing four-game losing streak.



The Samsung men's and women's basketball teams!



It was a day of mixed fortunes!



