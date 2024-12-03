Manchester City's decline alarming, Pep mocked at Anfield

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Manchester City's decline, which once reigned as one of the strongest teams in Europe beyond the Premier League, is alarming.



They have suffered a defeat even to their rival Liverpool, marking their fourth consecutive loss in the league and a winless streak of seven official matches.



Is the era of the great coach Pep Guardiola coming to an end?



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Manchester City fell behind just 12 minutes into the first half with a goal from Liverpool's Cody Gakpo.



Struggling against Liverpool's relentless attacks throughout the match, Manchester City even conceded a penalty to Mohamed Salah in the second half.



As the shadow of defeat loomed over Manchester City once again, chants mocking Coach Guardiola echoed through Liverpool's home stadium.



["Sacked in the morning! Sacked in the morning!"]



Listening quietly, Coach Guardiola responded by extending his fingers as if to say he has lifted the trophy six times with Manchester City, but he couldn't hide a bitter smile.



After suffering a complete defeat to league leader Liverpool, Manchester City has fallen into a four-game losing streak for the first time in 16 years, dropping to fifth place and seeing their championship odds plummet to 4%.



[Pep Guardiola/Manchester City Manager: "Maybe I deserve to be sacked, honestly. With our results, maybe I'm still in the job because we won six Premier Leagues and a lot of titles. Otherwise the hierarchy maybe would be thinking that this does not work."]



Last season, Manchester City showcased overwhelming strength, achieving four consecutive league titles.



Although their key midfielder Rodrigo, the Ballon d'Or winner, is out due to injury, the speed of their decline is considered too rapid.



With key players like De Bruyne, who is now 33, showing signs of aging and a passive approach in the transfer market leading to a failure in generational change, there are even criticisms about a lack of motivation. It remains to be seen whether Manchester City can get back on track as the great, unbeaten coach Pep Guardiola faces a test in his managerial career.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



