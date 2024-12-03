News 9

Manchester City's decline alarming, Pep mocked at Anfield

입력 2024.12.03 (00:55) 수정 2024.12.03 (00:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Manchester City's decline, which once reigned as one of the strongest teams in Europe beyond the Premier League, is alarming.

They have suffered a defeat even to their rival Liverpool, marking their fourth consecutive loss in the league and a winless streak of seven official matches.

Is the era of the great coach Pep Guardiola coming to an end?

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Manchester City fell behind just 12 minutes into the first half with a goal from Liverpool's Cody Gakpo.

Struggling against Liverpool's relentless attacks throughout the match, Manchester City even conceded a penalty to Mohamed Salah in the second half.

As the shadow of defeat loomed over Manchester City once again, chants mocking Coach Guardiola echoed through Liverpool's home stadium.

["Sacked in the morning! Sacked in the morning!"]

Listening quietly, Coach Guardiola responded by extending his fingers as if to say he has lifted the trophy six times with Manchester City, but he couldn't hide a bitter smile.

After suffering a complete defeat to league leader Liverpool, Manchester City has fallen into a four-game losing streak for the first time in 16 years, dropping to fifth place and seeing their championship odds plummet to 4%.

[Pep Guardiola/Manchester City Manager: "Maybe I deserve to be sacked, honestly. With our results, maybe I'm still in the job because we won six Premier Leagues and a lot of titles. Otherwise the hierarchy maybe would be thinking that this does not work."]

Last season, Manchester City showcased overwhelming strength, achieving four consecutive league titles.

Although their key midfielder Rodrigo, the Ballon d'Or winner, is out due to injury, the speed of their decline is considered too rapid.

With key players like De Bruyne, who is now 33, showing signs of aging and a passive approach in the transfer market leading to a failure in generational change, there are even criticisms about a lack of motivation. It remains to be seen whether Manchester City can get back on track as the great, unbeaten coach Pep Guardiola faces a test in his managerial career.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Manchester City's decline alarming, Pep mocked at Anfield
    • 입력 2024-12-03 00:55:32
    • 수정2024-12-03 00:56:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Manchester City's decline, which once reigned as one of the strongest teams in Europe beyond the Premier League, is alarming.

They have suffered a defeat even to their rival Liverpool, marking their fourth consecutive loss in the league and a winless streak of seven official matches.

Is the era of the great coach Pep Guardiola coming to an end?

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

Manchester City fell behind just 12 minutes into the first half with a goal from Liverpool's Cody Gakpo.

Struggling against Liverpool's relentless attacks throughout the match, Manchester City even conceded a penalty to Mohamed Salah in the second half.

As the shadow of defeat loomed over Manchester City once again, chants mocking Coach Guardiola echoed through Liverpool's home stadium.

["Sacked in the morning! Sacked in the morning!"]

Listening quietly, Coach Guardiola responded by extending his fingers as if to say he has lifted the trophy six times with Manchester City, but he couldn't hide a bitter smile.

After suffering a complete defeat to league leader Liverpool, Manchester City has fallen into a four-game losing streak for the first time in 16 years, dropping to fifth place and seeing their championship odds plummet to 4%.

[Pep Guardiola/Manchester City Manager: "Maybe I deserve to be sacked, honestly. With our results, maybe I'm still in the job because we won six Premier Leagues and a lot of titles. Otherwise the hierarchy maybe would be thinking that this does not work."]

Last season, Manchester City showcased overwhelming strength, achieving four consecutive league titles.

Although their key midfielder Rodrigo, the Ballon d'Or winner, is out due to injury, the speed of their decline is considered too rapid.

With key players like De Bruyne, who is now 33, showing signs of aging and a passive approach in the transfer market leading to a failure in generational change, there are even criticisms about a lack of motivation. It remains to be seen whether Manchester City can get back on track as the great, unbeaten coach Pep Guardiola faces a test in his managerial career.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

감사원장·서울중앙지검장 등 탄핵안 보고…내일 표결

감사원장·서울중앙지검장 등 탄핵안 보고…내일 표결
예산안 처리, 올해도 시한 넘겨<br>…대치 끝 상정 보류

예산안 처리, 올해도 시한 넘겨…대치 끝 상정 보류
여, ‘해병대원 순직 국정조사’ 참여 선회…배경은?

여, ‘해병대원 순직 국정조사’ 참여 선회…배경은?
“전향적 내수·소비 진작”…전통시장 배달 중개 수수료 없앤다

“전향적 내수·소비 진작”…전통시장 배달 중개 수수료 없앤다
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.