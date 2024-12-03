News 9

Rookie of the Year Kim Taek-yeon aims to develop new pitch

[Anchor]

If you were to pick the most outstanding rookie in this year's professional baseball, most fans would likely think of this player, right?

The brilliant 19-year-old closer Kim Taek-yeon has embarked on developing a new pitch, claiming there is no second-year jinx.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

Kim Taek-yeon began to gain attention earlier this year during the Seoul Series, where he struck out the home run hitters of the LA Dodgers one after another.

[Dave Roberts/LA Dodgers Manager/March]: "...Outman and he said that he was 91 (in miles per hour), but it played up to 95, 96. You know, I was really impressed with the arms."

Thanks to his fastball that captivated major league managers even before his professional debut, he took on the significant role of the closer for Doosan Bears despite being a teenager.

He responded with a brilliant record of a 2.08 earned run average and a rookie-high 19 saves, and he also gained international experience as a key member of the national team bullpen at Premier12.

With an overwhelming voting rate, he received the Rookie of the Year award and was also selected for the Relief Pitcher Award through his teammates' votes, leading to a streak of good fortune.

[Kim Taek-yeon/Doosan Bears]: "I think there were difficulties at first, but I believe I overcame them well. My goal for the year was to stay injury-free and perform well throughout the season, and I feel proud of what I achieved."

Kim Taek-yeon has played nearly 70 games this year, raising concerns about injuries, but he reassured fans that there are no issues with his body.

Given his high fastball usage, he aims to develop a third pitch to target left-handed batters and avoid the 'sophomore jinx.'

[Kim Taek-yeon/Doosan Bears]: "Even if I face difficulties in my second year, my goal is to prepare well so that the slump doesn't last long, and next year, I will bring changes to our team to take us to the top and play baseball for the longest time."

Along with Park Yeong-hyeon, Kim Taek-yeon is expected to be a dynamic duo closers of Korean baseball, promising remarkable growth as he challenges for the best relief pitcher title next year and aims for success in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

