Table tennis mixed duo national team achieves second consecutive win

The table tennis national team, participating in the mixed team World Cup, achieved their second consecutive victory by defeating Taiwan.



What encouraging words from Shin Yu-bin cheered up her teammate Cho Dae-seong, who is two years older?



In the mixed doubles match against Taiwan, they were struggling more than expected.



During a timeout, Shin Yu-bin confidently says a reassuring word to her partner Cho Dae-seong.



[Seok Eun-mi/Coach: "Do what you want to do. Yu-bin will take care of everything."]



[Shin Yu-bin: "I’m here too!"]



Could it be thanks to that?



Following Shin Yu-bin's receive, Cho Dae-seong showcases a powerful forehand attack.



Starting with the first mixed doubles match, Suh Hyo-won and An Jae-hyun also performed well in singles, leading our national team to defeat Taiwan and achieve their second consecutive victory in the World Cup.



