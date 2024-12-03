Table tennis mixed duo national team achieves second consecutive win
What encouraging words from Shin Yu-bin cheered up her teammate Cho Dae-seong, who is two years older?
In the mixed doubles match against Taiwan, they were struggling more than expected.
During a timeout, Shin Yu-bin confidently says a reassuring word to her partner Cho Dae-seong.
[Seok Eun-mi/Coach: "Do what you want to do. Yu-bin will take care of everything."]
[Shin Yu-bin: "I’m here too!"]
Could it be thanks to that?
Following Shin Yu-bin's receive, Cho Dae-seong showcases a powerful forehand attack.
Starting with the first mixed doubles match, Suh Hyo-won and An Jae-hyun also performed well in singles, leading our national team to defeat Taiwan and achieve their second consecutive victory in the World Cup.
