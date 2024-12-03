MASSIVE SQUID GAME EVENT IN PARIS

동영상 고정 취소

The tagger doll Younghee from the hit Netflix series "Squid Game" stands in the heart of Paris.



On the other side some 200 meters away, people dressed in the film's iconic green tracksuit wait for a start signal.



Ahead of the release of "Squid Game 2" on December 26th, this huge promo event took place on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysées.



Participants took part in the Red Light, Green Light game from the movie.



It's reported that 456 people, the same number as in the film, were randomly selected and divided into three teams to compete.



The contestants wore motion detection sensors on their bodies to detect the slightest movement as they continued to run and stop toward the finish line.



Also, just like in the film, the so-called pink soldiers wearing a pink jumpsuit and black mask were deployed amongst the contestants, adding to the intensity and thrill.



The final survivor of the event which took place in bitter cold weather has been invited to a "Squid Game 2" preview to have the honor of becoming one of the firsts to watch the sequel.



