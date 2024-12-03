[News Today] MOTION TO IMPEACH BAI HEAD

The Democratic Party has initiated the first-ever impeachment of the Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman. Yesterday, the parliamentary session reported impeachment motions against BAI chair and other prosecutors. Voting is set for tomorrow.

[LEAD][REPORT]For the first time in the country's constitutional history, a motion to impeach the head of the state audit agency has been reported to the parliament plenary session.The main opposition Democratic Party argued that Board of Audit and Inspection chair Choe Jae-hae's remark about assisting state affairs through audits has essentially denied his independent status and that he also carried out a targeted audit against the former government for political purposes.The DP also cited poor inspection held over the presidential residence relocation which they say hindered fairness as well as refusal to submit requested documents to parliament.Yoon Jong-kun / Floor spokesperson, Democratic PartySo many illegalities, even indictment is warranted.Also reported during the session were impeachment motions against three prosecutors, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office Lee Chang-soo and his two deputies Jo Sang-won and Choi Jae-hoon.For their impeachment, the opposition noted the prosecution's insufficient investigation and their decision not to indict first lady Kim Keon-hee in the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case.Soundbytes:Whom does the impeachment serve, stop retaliatory impeachment.The ruling People Power Party has strongly protested the opposition's move calling it 'revenge politics by a bulletproof party.'The PPP also took a jab at National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik by saying that retaliatory politics by DP chair Lee Jae-myung has led to a budget cut and reckless impeachment motions.Choo Kyung-ho / Floor leader, People Power PartyIf the speaker assists the DP's unilateral passage, I believe there's no reason for that position to exist anymore.Justice minister Park Sung-jae also decried the move as an illegal and unjust political attack and asked the DP to impeach him instead.Park Sung-jae / Minister of JusticeProsecutors accept criticism, political pressure as an inevitable part of fighting the greater evil. But continued impeachments impede ordinary affairs.The motions will be put to a vote on Wednesday as partisan wrangling is only expected to intensify.