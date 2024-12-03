News Today

[News Today] MOTION TO IMPEACH BAI HEAD

입력 2024.12.03 (16:10) 수정 2024.12.03 (16:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Democratic Party has initiated the first-ever impeachment of the Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman. Yesterday, the parliamentary session reported impeachment motions against BAI chair and other prosecutors. Voting is set for tomorrow.

[REPORT]
For the first time in the country's constitutional history, a motion to impeach the head of the state audit agency has been reported to the parliament plenary session.

The main opposition Democratic Party argued that Board of Audit and Inspection chair Choe Jae-hae's remark about assisting state affairs through audits has essentially denied his independent status and that he also carried out a targeted audit against the former government for political purposes.

The DP also cited poor inspection held over the presidential residence relocation which they say hindered fairness as well as refusal to submit requested documents to parliament.

Yoon Jong-kun / Floor spokesperson, Democratic Party
So many illegalities, even indictment is warranted.

Also reported during the session were impeachment motions against three prosecutors, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office Lee Chang-soo and his two deputies Jo Sang-won and Choi Jae-hoon.

For their impeachment, the opposition noted the prosecution's insufficient investigation and their decision not to indict first lady Kim Keon-hee in the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case.

Soundbytes:
Whom does the impeachment serve, stop retaliatory impeachment.

The ruling People Power Party has strongly protested the opposition's move calling it 'revenge politics by a bulletproof party.'

The PPP also took a jab at National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik by saying that retaliatory politics by DP chair Lee Jae-myung has led to a budget cut and reckless impeachment motions.

Choo Kyung-ho / Floor leader, People Power Party
If the speaker assists the DP's unilateral passage, I believe there's no reason for that position to exist anymore.

Justice minister Park Sung-jae also decried the move as an illegal and unjust political attack and asked the DP to impeach him instead.

Park Sung-jae / Minister of Justice
Prosecutors accept criticism, political pressure as an inevitable part of fighting the greater evil. But continued impeachments impede ordinary affairs.

The motions will be put to a vote on Wednesday as partisan wrangling is only expected to intensify.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] MOTION TO IMPEACH BAI HEAD
    • 입력 2024-12-03 16:10:50
    • 수정2024-12-03 16:11:11
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Democratic Party has initiated the first-ever impeachment of the Board of Audit and Inspection Chairman. Yesterday, the parliamentary session reported impeachment motions against BAI chair and other prosecutors. Voting is set for tomorrow.

[REPORT]
For the first time in the country's constitutional history, a motion to impeach the head of the state audit agency has been reported to the parliament plenary session.

The main opposition Democratic Party argued that Board of Audit and Inspection chair Choe Jae-hae's remark about assisting state affairs through audits has essentially denied his independent status and that he also carried out a targeted audit against the former government for political purposes.

The DP also cited poor inspection held over the presidential residence relocation which they say hindered fairness as well as refusal to submit requested documents to parliament.

Yoon Jong-kun / Floor spokesperson, Democratic Party
So many illegalities, even indictment is warranted.

Also reported during the session were impeachment motions against three prosecutors, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office Lee Chang-soo and his two deputies Jo Sang-won and Choi Jae-hoon.

For their impeachment, the opposition noted the prosecution's insufficient investigation and their decision not to indict first lady Kim Keon-hee in the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation case.

Soundbytes:
Whom does the impeachment serve, stop retaliatory impeachment.

The ruling People Power Party has strongly protested the opposition's move calling it 'revenge politics by a bulletproof party.'

The PPP also took a jab at National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik by saying that retaliatory politics by DP chair Lee Jae-myung has led to a budget cut and reckless impeachment motions.

Choo Kyung-ho / Floor leader, People Power Party
If the speaker assists the DP's unilateral passage, I believe there's no reason for that position to exist anymore.

Justice minister Park Sung-jae also decried the move as an illegal and unjust political attack and asked the DP to impeach him instead.

Park Sung-jae / Minister of Justice
Prosecutors accept criticism, political pressure as an inevitable part of fighting the greater evil. But continued impeachments impede ordinary affairs.

The motions will be put to a vote on Wednesday as partisan wrangling is only expected to intensify.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

오세훈 “명태균·강혜경은 사기집단…<br>오늘 중 고소할 것”

오세훈 “명태균·강혜경은 사기집단…오늘 중 고소할 것”
[단독] “조회수만큼 비상(飛上)”…공군 병 지원율 10:1, 10년 만에 최고

[단독] “조회수만큼 비상(飛上)”…공군 병 지원율 10:1, 10년 만에 최고
“제가 겁박하고 있습니까?”…<br>“늘 겁박하고 있잖아요”

“제가 겁박하고 있습니까?”…“늘 겁박하고 있잖아요”
‘예산안 협상’ 없이 여야 설전만…“겁박용 꼼수” vs “정권 반납하든지”

‘예산안 협상’ 없이 여야 설전만…“겁박용 꼼수” vs “정권 반납하든지”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.