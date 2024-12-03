[News Today] PPP TO JOIN MARINE DEATH PROBE

The People Power Party has decided participate in the opposition's probe into a marine's death, a long standing issue even within the political circle. What's behind such decision? We take a look.



The Democratic Party’s push for a parliamentary probe into the death of a marine will also include participation from the People Power Party.



The ruling party had considered staying out of the investigation and called it a political stunt, but has suddenly changed its stance.



Choo Kyung-ho / Floor leader, People Power Party

We considered staying out of the probe, but decided to participate to find out the truth and prevent the DP from conducting it in the wrong way.



The PPP apparently believes that if the DP handles the matter on its own amid pressure from National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to participate in the probe, it could select witnesses unilaterally and further step up its offensive against the ruling party.



Another reason is that the possibility of new controversies flaring up is low following the previous legislative hearing and audits.



The DP wants to find out if there was any external pressure in handling the marine's death, pressure from the presidential office or the defense ministry, and why the travel ban for then-Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop was lifted.



Yoon Jong-kun / Floor spokesperson, Democratic Party

It remains to be seen if they want to reveal the truth. No matter how hard they try to distort or manipulate the frame, the public will not accept it.



Both parties have submitted their lists of representatives to participate in the investigation.



The special committee for the probe will include 10 members from the DP, led by Chairperson Chung Dong-young, seven from the PPP and one from the Rebuilding Korea Party.



The rival parties plan to finalize the probe details and adopt the plan at Wednesday's plenary session.