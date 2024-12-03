News Today

[News Today] PPP TO JOIN MARINE DEATH PROBE

입력 2024.12.03 (16:12) 수정 2024.12.03 (16:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The People Power Party has decided participate in the opposition's probe into a marine's death, a long standing issue even within the political circle. What's behind such decision? We take a look.

[REPORT]
The Democratic Party’s push for a parliamentary probe into the death of a marine will also include participation from the People Power Party.

The ruling party had considered staying out of the investigation and called it a political stunt, but has suddenly changed its stance.

Choo Kyung-ho / Floor leader, People Power Party
We considered staying out of the probe, but decided to participate to find out the truth and prevent the DP from conducting it in the wrong way.

The PPP apparently believes that if the DP handles the matter on its own amid pressure from National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to participate in the probe, it could select witnesses unilaterally and further step up its offensive against the ruling party.

Another reason is that the possibility of new controversies flaring up is low following the previous legislative hearing and audits.

The DP wants to find out if there was any external pressure in handling the marine's death, pressure from the presidential office or the defense ministry, and why the travel ban for then-Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop was lifted.

Yoon Jong-kun / Floor spokesperson, Democratic Party
It remains to be seen if they want to reveal the truth. No matter how hard they try to distort or manipulate the frame, the public will not accept it.

Both parties have submitted their lists of representatives to participate in the investigation.

The special committee for the probe will include 10 members from the DP, led by Chairperson Chung Dong-young, seven from the PPP and one from the Rebuilding Korea Party.

The rival parties plan to finalize the probe details and adopt the plan at Wednesday's plenary session.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] PPP TO JOIN MARINE DEATH PROBE
    • 입력 2024-12-03 16:12:01
    • 수정2024-12-03 16:12:10
    News Today

[LEAD]
The People Power Party has decided participate in the opposition's probe into a marine's death, a long standing issue even within the political circle. What's behind such decision? We take a look.

[REPORT]
The Democratic Party’s push for a parliamentary probe into the death of a marine will also include participation from the People Power Party.

The ruling party had considered staying out of the investigation and called it a political stunt, but has suddenly changed its stance.

Choo Kyung-ho / Floor leader, People Power Party
We considered staying out of the probe, but decided to participate to find out the truth and prevent the DP from conducting it in the wrong way.

The PPP apparently believes that if the DP handles the matter on its own amid pressure from National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to participate in the probe, it could select witnesses unilaterally and further step up its offensive against the ruling party.

Another reason is that the possibility of new controversies flaring up is low following the previous legislative hearing and audits.

The DP wants to find out if there was any external pressure in handling the marine's death, pressure from the presidential office or the defense ministry, and why the travel ban for then-Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop was lifted.

Yoon Jong-kun / Floor spokesperson, Democratic Party
It remains to be seen if they want to reveal the truth. No matter how hard they try to distort or manipulate the frame, the public will not accept it.

Both parties have submitted their lists of representatives to participate in the investigation.

The special committee for the probe will include 10 members from the DP, led by Chairperson Chung Dong-young, seven from the PPP and one from the Rebuilding Korea Party.

The rival parties plan to finalize the probe details and adopt the plan at Wednesday's plenary session.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

오세훈 “명태균·강혜경은 사기집단…<br>오늘 중 고소할 것”

오세훈 “명태균·강혜경은 사기집단…오늘 중 고소할 것”
[단독] “조회수만큼 비상(飛上)”…공군 병 지원율 10:1, 10년 만에 최고

[단독] “조회수만큼 비상(飛上)”…공군 병 지원율 10:1, 10년 만에 최고
“제가 겁박하고 있습니까?”…<br>“늘 겁박하고 있잖아요”

“제가 겁박하고 있습니까?”…“늘 겁박하고 있잖아요”
‘예산안 협상’ 없이 여야 설전만…“겁박용 꼼수” vs “정권 반납하든지”

‘예산안 협상’ 없이 여야 설전만…“겁박용 꼼수” vs “정권 반납하든지”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.