[News Today] YOON TARGETS SOCIAL POLARIZATION

President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun tackling social polarization by instructing aides to develop strategies for boosting domestic markets and consumer spending. He's introduced support for small businesses and self-employed individuals through various measures. Here's more.

[LEAD][REPORT]President Yoon Suk Yeol says he will focus the second half of his term on easing social polarization.He has ordered his aides to devise proactive measures to boost domestic consumption.He says more aggressive measures are needed to revive domestic demand and consumption, and eventually overcome polarization.This means the president will not adhere to his previous policy stance that emphasized financial soundness.To help small businesses and the self-employed, Yoon has vowed to abolish delivery fees at traditional markets.This will be done by discussing the matter with delivery platforms without injecting additional funds.Yoon has also promised to cut delivery fees for small businesses by over 30% in the next three years.Yoon Suk Yeol / PresidentThe average delivery fee is 9.8%. Costs outweigh profits. How can small businesses survive?To prevent no-show damages, dispute arbitration criteria will be established, and 90 new centers for reporting malicious reviews will be set up.Yoon went on his first field visit of the second half of his term by visiting a traditional market to encourage merchants.Yoon Suk Yeol / PresidentThe government is trying hard too, but it's going to take some time. Place your trust in us and stay strong.The top office says the president and his senior aides will also donate 10% of their annual salaries to the Red Cross and other charities like they did last year.