News Today

[News Today] YOON TARGETS SOCIAL POLARIZATION

입력 2024.12.03 (16:13) 수정 2024.12.03 (16:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun tackling social polarization by instructing aides to develop strategies for boosting domestic markets and consumer spending. He's introduced support for small businesses and self-employed individuals through various measures. Here's more.

[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol says he will focus the second half of his term on easing social polarization.

He has ordered his aides to devise proactive measures to boost domestic consumption.

He says more aggressive measures are needed to revive domestic demand and consumption, and eventually overcome polarization.

This means the president will not adhere to his previous policy stance that emphasized financial soundness.

To help small businesses and the self-employed, Yoon has vowed to abolish delivery fees at traditional markets.

This will be done by discussing the matter with delivery platforms without injecting additional funds.

Yoon has also promised to cut delivery fees for small businesses by over 30% in the next three years.

Yoon Suk Yeol / President
The average delivery fee is 9.8%. Costs outweigh profits. How can small businesses survive?

To prevent no-show damages, dispute arbitration criteria will be established, and 90 new centers for reporting malicious reviews will be set up.

Yoon went on his first field visit of the second half of his term by visiting a traditional market to encourage merchants.

Yoon Suk Yeol / President
The government is trying hard too, but it's going to take some time. Place your trust in us and stay strong.

The top office says the president and his senior aides will also donate 10% of their annual salaries to the Red Cross and other charities like they did last year.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] YOON TARGETS SOCIAL POLARIZATION
    • 입력 2024-12-03 16:13:57
    • 수정2024-12-03 16:14:05
    News Today

[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun tackling social polarization by instructing aides to develop strategies for boosting domestic markets and consumer spending. He's introduced support for small businesses and self-employed individuals through various measures. Here's more.

[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol says he will focus the second half of his term on easing social polarization.

He has ordered his aides to devise proactive measures to boost domestic consumption.

He says more aggressive measures are needed to revive domestic demand and consumption, and eventually overcome polarization.

This means the president will not adhere to his previous policy stance that emphasized financial soundness.

To help small businesses and the self-employed, Yoon has vowed to abolish delivery fees at traditional markets.

This will be done by discussing the matter with delivery platforms without injecting additional funds.

Yoon has also promised to cut delivery fees for small businesses by over 30% in the next three years.

Yoon Suk Yeol / President
The average delivery fee is 9.8%. Costs outweigh profits. How can small businesses survive?

To prevent no-show damages, dispute arbitration criteria will be established, and 90 new centers for reporting malicious reviews will be set up.

Yoon went on his first field visit of the second half of his term by visiting a traditional market to encourage merchants.

Yoon Suk Yeol / President
The government is trying hard too, but it's going to take some time. Place your trust in us and stay strong.

The top office says the president and his senior aides will also donate 10% of their annual salaries to the Red Cross and other charities like they did last year.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 서울고법 “연세대 논술시험 공정성 중대 훼손 보이지 않아”

[속보] 서울고법 “연세대 논술시험 공정성 중대 훼손 보이지 않아”
[속보] 명태균 특검수사 요청 “특검만이 진실 밝혀줄 것”

[속보] 명태균 특검수사 요청 “특검만이 진실 밝혀줄 것”
오세훈 “명태균·강혜경은 사기집단…오늘 중 고소할 것”

오세훈 “명태균·강혜경은 사기집단…오늘 중 고소할 것”
‘예산안 협상’ 없이 여야 설전만…검사 감사 요구안 의결

‘예산안 협상’ 없이 여야 설전만…검사 감사 요구안 의결
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.