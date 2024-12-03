News Today

[News Today] AI DIGITAL TEXTBOOK DEMONSTRATION

2024.12.03

[LEAD]
Physical copies of AI digital textbooks that will be implemented from next school year have been revealed. The government expects that these textbooks will facilitate personalized learning by assessing each student's strengths and weaknesses.

[REPORT]
"I'm practicing my dance moves."

As a middle school student reads aloud a sentence from a digital English language arts textbook, AI immediately corrects the pronunciation and intonation.

Aspects that require more work can be checked through tests right away.

Official at AI digital textbook company /
All tests are graded automatically and the report even includes time taken per question.

In the English language arts textbook designed for elementary school students, cute animation characters lead the lessons.

If necessary, an instructor can add more learning materials to the AI textbook.

Official at AI digital textbook company /
Teachers can add activities and materials they want.

The chatbot in the AI textbook immediately answers any question a student might have.

A total of 76 AI digital textbooks for English, math and informatics have been approved this time.

The education ministry explains that it is introducing AI digital textbooks mainly because they help provide personalized education.

It added that AI can identify a student's strong and weak points to provide tailored one-on-one lessons catering more specifically to each student.

Lee Ju-ho / Minister of Education (Nov. 29)
There were limits to providing personalized education. AI textbooks can help with overcoming that limit.

However, there is a move to pass a bill that defines digital textbooks as a selective, supplementary learning material, not an essential tool. This could limit the actual use of digital AI textbooks.

