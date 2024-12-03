[News Today] SUPERMARKETS EYE RARE FRUITS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
When going to supermarkets, you can see a variety of fruits that go beyond the traditional apples and pears. Stores are trying to feature exclusive new fruit varieties, sparking a competition to offer "distinctive fruits." We look at this trend.
[REPORT]
A new variety of grapes is on sale at a supermarket for the first time this year.
It is about 40% sweeter and has firmer flesh than Shine Muscat. It is sold exclusively here.
To secure rare fruits, the supermarket has signed direct contracts with some farmers for exclusive supply.
Kim Ya-gin / Lotte Super
To attract new customers, we focus on differentiated varieties and prioritize developing new products.
This supermarket chain introduced nine new fruit varieties this year, including a persimmon twice the size of regular ones. It sold out within two weeks due to high demand.
Another supermarket chain imported mangoes from Vietnam, instead of Thailand.
Weekly mango sales have quadrupled compared to last year.
Heo Jeong-hwa / Seoul resident
They are new to me and I buy and eat them frequently. They tate good.
Another company focuses on importing new varieties of fruit before they are in season.
A new strawberry variety, sellable in October, was launched for the first time this year, aiming to stay ahead and start sales early.
Lee Wan-hee / Emart
We are seeking to develop and find new, non-seasonal varieties of fruit as a way to enhance our competitiveness.
New fruit varieties are adding fun to shopping and boosting sales, driving momentum for their development.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] SUPERMARKETS EYE RARE FRUITS
-
- 입력 2024-12-03 16:15:37
- 수정2024-12-03 16:15:46
[LEAD]
When going to supermarkets, you can see a variety of fruits that go beyond the traditional apples and pears. Stores are trying to feature exclusive new fruit varieties, sparking a competition to offer "distinctive fruits." We look at this trend.
[REPORT]
A new variety of grapes is on sale at a supermarket for the first time this year.
It is about 40% sweeter and has firmer flesh than Shine Muscat. It is sold exclusively here.
To secure rare fruits, the supermarket has signed direct contracts with some farmers for exclusive supply.
Kim Ya-gin / Lotte Super
To attract new customers, we focus on differentiated varieties and prioritize developing new products.
This supermarket chain introduced nine new fruit varieties this year, including a persimmon twice the size of regular ones. It sold out within two weeks due to high demand.
Another supermarket chain imported mangoes from Vietnam, instead of Thailand.
Weekly mango sales have quadrupled compared to last year.
Heo Jeong-hwa / Seoul resident
They are new to me and I buy and eat them frequently. They tate good.
Another company focuses on importing new varieties of fruit before they are in season.
A new strawberry variety, sellable in October, was launched for the first time this year, aiming to stay ahead and start sales early.
Lee Wan-hee / Emart
We are seeking to develop and find new, non-seasonal varieties of fruit as a way to enhance our competitiveness.
New fruit varieties are adding fun to shopping and boosting sales, driving momentum for their development.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.