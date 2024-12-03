[News Today] SUPERMARKETS EYE RARE FRUITS

[LEAD]

When going to supermarkets, you can see a variety of fruits that go beyond the traditional apples and pears. Stores are trying to feature exclusive new fruit varieties, sparking a competition to offer "distinctive fruits." We look at this trend.



[REPORT]

A new variety of grapes is on sale at a supermarket for the first time this year.



It is about 40% sweeter and has firmer flesh than Shine Muscat. It is sold exclusively here.



To secure rare fruits, the supermarket has signed direct contracts with some farmers for exclusive supply.



Kim Ya-gin / Lotte Super

To attract new customers, we focus on differentiated varieties and prioritize developing new products.



This supermarket chain introduced nine new fruit varieties this year, including a persimmon twice the size of regular ones. It sold out within two weeks due to high demand.



Another supermarket chain imported mangoes from Vietnam, instead of Thailand.



Weekly mango sales have quadrupled compared to last year.



Heo Jeong-hwa / Seoul resident

They are new to me and I buy and eat them frequently. They tate good.



Another company focuses on importing new varieties of fruit before they are in season.



A new strawberry variety, sellable in October, was launched for the first time this year, aiming to stay ahead and start sales early.



Lee Wan-hee / Emart

We are seeking to develop and find new, non-seasonal varieties of fruit as a way to enhance our competitiveness.



New fruit varieties are adding fun to shopping and boosting sales, driving momentum for their development.