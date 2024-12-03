News Today

[News Today] MASSIVE SQUID GAME EVENT IN PARIS

입력 2024.12.03 (16:16) 수정 2024.12.03 (16:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.



[LEAD]
A special promotional event took place in Paris, celebrating the release of Squid Game Season 2. The event featured Young-hee, the iconic tagger doll from the series.

[REPORT]
The tagger doll Younghee from the hit Netflix series "Squid Game" stands in the heart of Paris.

On the other side some 200 meters away, people dressed in the film's iconic green tracksuit wait for a start signal.

Ahead of the release of "Squid Game 2" on December 26th, this huge promo event took place on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysées.

Participants took part in the Red Light, Green Light game from the movie.

It's reported that 456 people, the same number as in the film, were randomly selected and divided into three teams to compete.

The contestants wore motion detection sensors on their bodies to detect the slightest movement as they continued to run and stop toward the finish line.

Also, just like in the film, the so-called pink soldiers wearing a pink jumpsuit and black mask were deployed amongst the contestants, adding to the intensity and thrill.

The final survivor of the event which took place in bitter cold weather has been invited to a "Squid Game 2" preview to have the honor of becoming one of the firsts to watch the sequel.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] MASSIVE SQUID GAME EVENT IN PARIS
    • 입력 2024-12-03 16:16:29
    • 수정2024-12-03 16:16:38
    News Today


[LEAD]
A special promotional event took place in Paris, celebrating the release of Squid Game Season 2. The event featured Young-hee, the iconic tagger doll from the series.

[REPORT]
The tagger doll Younghee from the hit Netflix series "Squid Game" stands in the heart of Paris.

On the other side some 200 meters away, people dressed in the film's iconic green tracksuit wait for a start signal.

Ahead of the release of "Squid Game 2" on December 26th, this huge promo event took place on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysées.

Participants took part in the Red Light, Green Light game from the movie.

It's reported that 456 people, the same number as in the film, were randomly selected and divided into three teams to compete.

The contestants wore motion detection sensors on their bodies to detect the slightest movement as they continued to run and stop toward the finish line.

Also, just like in the film, the so-called pink soldiers wearing a pink jumpsuit and black mask were deployed amongst the contestants, adding to the intensity and thrill.

The final survivor of the event which took place in bitter cold weather has been invited to a "Squid Game 2" preview to have the honor of becoming one of the firsts to watch the sequel.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 서울고법 “연세대 논술시험 공정성 중대 훼손 보이지 않아”

[속보] 서울고법 “연세대 논술시험 공정성 중대 훼손 보이지 않아”
[속보] 명태균 특검수사 요청 “특검만이 진실 밝혀줄 것”

[속보] 명태균 특검수사 요청 “특검만이 진실 밝혀줄 것”
오세훈 “명태균·강혜경은 사기집단…오늘 중 고소할 것”

오세훈 “명태균·강혜경은 사기집단…오늘 중 고소할 것”
‘예산안 협상’ 없이 여야 설전만…검사 감사 요구안 의결

‘예산안 협상’ 없이 여야 설전만…검사 감사 요구안 의결
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.