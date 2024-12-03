[News Today] “MIN RIGS NEWJEANS” CONSPIRACY

[LEAD]

Allegations have rose that former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has been the mastermind behind NewJeans members' recent moves. Min immediately took legal action.



[REPORT]

Hyein / NewJeans(Nov. 28)

We didn't talk with Min Hee-jin, but we believe she shares the same thoughts as us.



K-pop girl group NewJeans members said that it was their own decision to terminate their contract with their agency ADOR.



But a report has surfaced claiming that Min Hee-jin, the former ADOR CEO, was behind the group's recent moves including a recent press conference.



Entertainment news outlet Dispatch reported Monday that NewJeans had contacted Min whenever they faced conflict with their agency including a live stream in September when they demanded Min's return to the company and an appearance at a parliamentary audit by member Hanni.



The report added that when she was still at ADOR, Min met outside investors and made preparations for NewJeans' independence.



As soon as the report emerged, Min's camp has filed libel charges against four individuals including HYBE officials and journalists behind the Dispatch report.