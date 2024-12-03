[News Today] “MIN RIGS NEWJEANS” CONSPIRACY
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Allegations have rose that former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has been the mastermind behind NewJeans members' recent moves. Min immediately took legal action.
[REPORT]
Hyein / NewJeans(Nov. 28)
We didn't talk with Min Hee-jin, but we believe she shares the same thoughts as us.
K-pop girl group NewJeans members said that it was their own decision to terminate their contract with their agency ADOR.
But a report has surfaced claiming that Min Hee-jin, the former ADOR CEO, was behind the group's recent moves including a recent press conference.
Entertainment news outlet Dispatch reported Monday that NewJeans had contacted Min whenever they faced conflict with their agency including a live stream in September when they demanded Min's return to the company and an appearance at a parliamentary audit by member Hanni.
The report added that when she was still at ADOR, Min met outside investors and made preparations for NewJeans' independence.
As soon as the report emerged, Min's camp has filed libel charges against four individuals including HYBE officials and journalists behind the Dispatch report.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] “MIN RIGS NEWJEANS” CONSPIRACY
-
- 입력 2024-12-03 16:17:26
- 수정2024-12-03 16:17:35
[LEAD]
Allegations have rose that former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has been the mastermind behind NewJeans members' recent moves. Min immediately took legal action.
[REPORT]
Hyein / NewJeans(Nov. 28)
We didn't talk with Min Hee-jin, but we believe she shares the same thoughts as us.
K-pop girl group NewJeans members said that it was their own decision to terminate their contract with their agency ADOR.
But a report has surfaced claiming that Min Hee-jin, the former ADOR CEO, was behind the group's recent moves including a recent press conference.
Entertainment news outlet Dispatch reported Monday that NewJeans had contacted Min whenever they faced conflict with their agency including a live stream in September when they demanded Min's return to the company and an appearance at a parliamentary audit by member Hanni.
The report added that when she was still at ADOR, Min met outside investors and made preparations for NewJeans' independence.
As soon as the report emerged, Min's camp has filed libel charges against four individuals including HYBE officials and journalists behind the Dispatch report.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.