DP pushes forward with impeachment motion against Auditor Chief, three prosecutors

[Anchor]

It is expected that the impeachment motion against the Auditor Chief and three prosecutors will be processed in the National Assembly plenary session tomorrow (Dec. 4).

The Democratic Party has decided to demand an audit from the Board of Audit and Inspection for those prosecutors who publicly opposed the impeachment.

In the People Power Party, there have been criticisms that they are making contradictory statements while claiming to impeach the Auditor Chief.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

If the impeachment motion is passed tomorrow, the three prosecution executives, including Lee Chang-soo, the Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, will immediately have their duties suspended.

The Democratic Party is using the non-indictment decision regarding the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation allegations related to First Lady Kim Keon-hee as grounds for impeachment, but these executives have also been involved in investigations related to Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party.

As the Democratic Party pushes forward with the impeachment motion, the backlash from the prosecution has been growing, and yesterday (Dec. 2), even the prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office issued a statement claiming that this impeachment undermines the neutrality of the prosecution and is an unjust impeachment that goes against the Constitution.

The audit request, which passed the National Assembly's Legislative and Judiciary Committee today under the leadership of the Democratic Party, asks the Board of Audit and Inspection to investigate whether the actions of these prosecutors violated their obligations of political neutrality as public officials.

[Park Ji-won/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "How did the Board of Audit and Inspection act when the police protested during the establishment of the Police Bureau in the Ministry of the Interior and Safety under the Yoon Suk Yeol government?"]

The ruling party countered that the impeachment motion against Prosecutor Lee Jeong-seop was dismissed 9 to 0 by the Constitutional Court, arguing that the prosecutors were merely expressing legitimate opinions.

There have also been criticisms that they are creating a farce while claiming to impeach the Auditor Chief.

[Park Jun-tae/National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "How can you demand an audit from the Board of Audit and Inspection while saying you will impeach the Auditor Chief and paralyze its operations? It doesn't make any sense."]

In tomorrow's plenary session, the impeachment motion against the Auditor Chief and the Chief Prosecutor of the Central District Prosecutors' Office, along with the audit request for the opposing prosecutors, is expected to be processed.

If the audit request passes the plenary session, the Board of Audit and Inspection must report the audit results to the National Assembly within three months.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

