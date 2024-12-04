Prosecutors indict Myung Tae-kyun and Kim Young-sun

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, who is under investigation while in custody, has requested that a special prosecutor investigate the case instead of the prosecution.



He claimed that the prosecution is trying to make him a scapegoat and cut off the tail.



Today (Dec. 3), the prosecution has charged Mr. Myung and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun with violations of the Political Funds Act.



Reporter Yoon Kyung-jae has the details.



[Report]



Mr. Myung Tae-kyun issued a statement through his lawyer from prison, requesting a special prosecutor investigation.



He stated that after observing the prosecution's charging behavior, he concluded that only a special prosecutor could reveal the truth, and he earnestly requested the special prosecutor.



He also mentioned that the prosecution has turned him into a petty criminal who received bribes in exchange for nominations and has begun to cut off the tail.



[Yeo Tae-hyung / Lawyer for Myung Tae-kyun: "I think you can understand that we are requesting a special prosecutor because we believe the investigation itself is unfair regarding all the charges."]



With a re-vote on the special prosecutor law for First Lady Kim Keon-hee scheduled for the National Assembly plenary session on the 10th, Mr. Myung has stepped forward to request a special prosecutor investigation.



Mr. Myung's lawyer also stated that if Myung possesses the so-called 'golden phones' identified as key evidence, it could be handed over to the media, the judiciary, or the Democratic Party instead of the prosecution.



In the meantime, the prosecution has initially sent Mr. Myung and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, among others, to trial on charges of violating the Political Funds Act.



They are accused of exchanging over 80 million won in return for nomination support during the 2022 by-election for the National Assembly.



They are also accused of receiving 120 million won each from two preliminary candidates for the local elections in 2022 in exchange for nomination support.



The prosecution has also applied charges of evidence destruction against Mr. Myung for allegedly instructing the hiding of three mobile phones, known as the 'golden phones,' which are presumed to contain recordings of conversations with the president, and one USB memory.



This is KBS News, Yoon Kyung-jae.



