Oh Se-hoon sues Myung Tae-kyun, Kang Hye-kyung, and others

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon filed a complaint and report today (Dec. 3) against Myung-tae Kyun, Kang Hye-kyung, and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun for attempted fraud and obstruction of business, among other charges, at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

Officials and reporters from News Tapa and News Tomato, who raised allegations of opinion poll manipulation, were also included in the complaint and report.

Mayor Oh held an emergency press conference earlier and stated, "We are starting legal action against the fraudulent group that threatens democracy and the false forces that distort the truth by reproducing it."

