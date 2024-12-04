News 9

Overwhelming workload ahead for investigation of Mr. Myung Tae-kyun

[Anchor]

Currently, the allegations involving Mr. Myung Tae-kyun are numerous, aside from the issue of selling nominations, to the point where it is difficult to mention them all.

However, as Mr. Myung has effectively stated that he will refuse the prosecution's investigation, it seems that the investigation will not be easy moving forward.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk has the details.

[Report]

'A serious crime flaunting close ties with the party leader and presidential candidate couple.'

The prosecution points out that Mr. Myung receiving money in exchange for nominations is a direct violation of democracy.

The issue is clarifying how Mr. Myung was involved in the nominations and whether the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun in 2022 was in exchange for presidential election opinion polls, which will inevitably require investigating current politicians, including then-party leader Lee Jun-seok.

[Myung Tae-kyun & Kang Hye-kyung/April 2022: "Lee Jun-seok said to bring the opinion polls, whether public or not, that show (Democratic Party's) Kim Ji-soo winning. Then I will give you a strategic nomination."]

The cost of the 81 presidential election opinion polls conducted by Mr. Myung's side is also a point of contention.

If it was provided free of charge to Yoon Suk Yeol's presidential campaign, it could be considered an illegal donation.

It is necessary to confirm how it was reported within the campaign and how it was utilized.

[Shin Yong-han/Former Policy Chief of Yoon Suk Yeol's Campaign/Nov. 21: "The probability that I received it (Future Korea Institute's opinion poll results) from outside the campaign is zero."]

Additionally, there are suspicions regarding whether the opinion polls conducted by Mr. Myung's side related to the 2021 Seoul mayoral by-election and the 2022 local elections were manipulated and whether there was interference in nominations.

In the early stages of the case, the prosecution, which faced criticism for its slow investigation, now has the heavy burden of conducting an unreserved investigation that goes beyond influential politicians of the ruling party to include the current president and his spouse.

An unexpected variable has also emerged with Mr. Myung's demand for a special investigation.

As interpretations vary regarding whether Mr. Myung's demand is a message directed at the presidential office, the investigation is entering a new phase.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.

