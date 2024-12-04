Sub-zero temperatures to continue, caution against accidents on icy roads

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The temperature has dropped significantly overnight.



The sub-zero cold will continue until the morning of the day after tomorrow (Dec. 5).



Snow is also forecasted for the metropolitan area, Chungcheong, and Jeonbuk regions overnight, so please be cautious of icy road conditions.



This is weather specialist Shin Bang-sil.



[Report]



People are donating to the temperature donation tower and taking commemorative photos.



Their warm hearts and thick coats help them forget the cold.



As the cold continental high pressure expands, the daytime temperature in Seoul today (Dec. 3) dropped to 5.2 degrees, which is 7.8 degrees lower than yesterday (Dec. 2), and in Cheongju, the daytime temperature fell nearly 10 degrees in just one day.



[Park Hye-rim/Seoul Jung-gu: "Just last week it snowed, then it suddenly got warm, and now it’s suddenly dropping below zero again. It’s so cold that I’m wondering if I should wear thermal underwear again."]



Tomorrow (Dec. 4) morning, the temperatures across the country will mostly stay around 0 degrees, with Cheorwon at minus 6 degrees and Seoul at minus 2 degrees, making it cold.



The sub-zero cold will continue in most parts of the country until the morning of the day after tomorrow.



From the afternoon of the day after tomorrow, the wind will shift from northwesterly to westerly, restoring the average temperatures, but for the time being, cold waves will repeatedly come and go.



Starting tonight, snow is also expected, mainly in the western regions.



[Nam Min-ji/Weather Agency Forecast Analyst: "Cloud bands developed over the West Sea will flow in with the northwesterly winds, bringing rain or snow mainly to the western metropolitan area tonight and to Chungcheong and Jeonbuk in the early morning of the 4th."]



The expected snowfall by tomorrow is about 1 to a maximum of 3 cm in the metropolitan area, Chungcheong, and Jeonbuk regions.



In southern Gyeonggi, Chungcheong, and southern Gangwon, rain or snow is also forecasted for the day after tomorrow, so caution is needed to prevent traffic accidents or falls on icy roads.



This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.



