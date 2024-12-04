News 9

Van and 1-ton cargo truck collide in Jeju, leaving 4 dead and 4 injured

[Anchor]

Today (Dec. 3), a collision between a van and a 1-ton truck in Jeju resulted in 4 deaths and 4 injuries.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident, believing that the van crossed the center line.

Reporter Lim Yeon-hee has the details.

[Report]

Fire trucks have arrived on the two-lane road, and police are busy controlling the scene.

The two vehicles involved in the accident completely blocked the road.

The accident occurred around 4 PM today.

A rental van and a 1-ton truck collided on a road in Namwon-eup, Seogwipo City.

Here is the vehicle involved in the accident.

As you can see, the front of the vehicle is completely unrecognizable.

There were 6 people in the van, who are presumed to be on a trip from Busan.

Among them, 3 women in their 50s and 1 man in his 60s were found in cardiac arrest and were transported by helicopter, but ultimately passed away.

The remaining 4 individuals, including the drivers of the van and the truck, sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

The road was temporarily closed due to the accident, causing congestion during rush hour.

[Tow company official/voice altered: "The car is severely damaged. We can't handle it with our tow truck, so we are calling a larger truck to tow it."]

The police believe that the van crossed the center line, leading to the accident.

They are also investigating whether the 4 deceased were wearing seatbelts.

[Hong Yoon-seok/Seogwipo Police Station: "(From the photos at the time of the accident), it appears that the Carnival vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the truck. I need to investigate further for more details."]

The police plan to investigate the exact cause of the accident based on the secured vehicle's black box and testimonies from the passengers.

This is KBS News, Lim Yeon-hee.

