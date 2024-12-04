South Korea-Kyrgyzstan Summit enhances supply chain cooperation

동영상 고정 취소

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov today (Dec. 3) at the Yongsan Presidential Office, establishing a 'comprehensive partnership' between the two countries.



The two leaders also signed a memorandum of understanding in areas such as energy and critical mineral supply chains, agreeing to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.



