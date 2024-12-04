Search and seizure of ‘Seoul's Voice’ on charges of defamation

동영상 고정 취소

The Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency conducted a search and seizure at the office of the online media outlet 'Seoul's Voice' and the home of Pastor Choi Jae-young starting this morning (Dec. 3).



This search and seizure is known to be related to an investigation into allegations that Seoul's Voice defamed a specific individual, following a broadcast related to the recording of former administrative officer Kim Dae-nam that was made public in September.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!