Search and seizure of ‘Seoul's Voice’ on charges of defamation

The Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency conducted a search and seizure at the office of the online media outlet 'Seoul's Voice' and the home of Pastor Choi Jae-young starting this morning (Dec. 3).

This search and seizure is known to be related to an investigation into allegations that Seoul's Voice defamed a specific individual, following a broadcast related to the recording of former administrative officer Kim Dae-nam that was made public in September.

