Drone technology enhanced with AI and 5G

[Anchor]

Even now, powerful drones are experiencing performance improvements day by day as advanced IT technology is added.

The technology to operate multiple drones simultaneously by combining artificial intelligence technology with 5G communication networks has been successfully developed in our country.

Ji Hyung-cheol reports.

[Report]

A drone show was held in Busan earlier this year.

It was planned for 2,000 drones to take off simultaneously, but it was postponed once.

This was due to communication disruptions caused by an increase in public Wi-Fi connections as crowds gathered.

["We will conduct reconnaissance strikes on threat areas using swarm drones."]

Additionally, swarm drones that move in unison can only operate along pre-inputted paths, making it difficult to respond to unexpected situations.

To solve these two challenges, the Korea Aerospace Administration found the answer in first establishing a dedicated 5G network in the necessary areas.

This world-first technology allows multiple drones to simultaneously transmit 4K high-definition video.

With this, drones can be sent to areas where signals do not reach, such as behind mountains, and a relay drone can be deployed in between to assist in searches for missing persons in remote locations.

Moreover, drones are equipped with flight control AI that allows them to autonomously adjust their flight paths.

[Lee Kwang-byeong/Korea Aerospace Administration: "(Currently) 20 people are needed to shoot and control the drones while considering whether they will collide with each other. If we use on-device AI for image processing, the drone can automatically avoid obstacles like birds flying in its path."]

In particular, flight control AI is a key technology that can be applied not only in the civilian sector but also in military applications, allowing swarm drones to operate alongside manned aircraft, which many countries are focusing on.

This is KBS News Ji Hyung-cheol.

