News 9

Seoul High Court accepts Yonsei University appeal, fairness not compromised

입력 2024.12.04 (01:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

On the controversy over the alleged leak of the essay questions for the 2025 Yonsei University natural science admissions, a request for a provisional injunction to suspend the effectiveness of the exam filed by some examinees has been dismissed in the second trial.

Unlike the first trial's judgment, the second trial recognized the effectiveness of the essay exam, stating that the fairness was not significantly compromised.

Kim Beom-joo reports.

[Report]

On October 12, during the Yonsei University natural science admissions essay exam, the exam papers were distributed an hour early due to a supervisor's mistake and were subsequently retracted.

During this process, suspicions arose that some of the questions were leaked online.

As the situation escalated, some examinees filed a request for a provisional injunction, claiming that fairness had been compromised, leading to a suspension of subsequent procedures, including the announcement of results, due to a partial acceptance decision by the first trial court last month.

After Yonsei University’s objection to the court's decision was also dismissed, they immediately filed an appeal, and this time, the Seoul High Court accepted Yonsei University's appeal and issued a ruling in favor of it.

This overturned the first trial's decision and recognized the effectiveness of the essay exam.

The court stated, "The methods of student selection by private schools, including acceptance and rejection, are discretionary actions determined by comprehensively considering character, qualities, and academic background to achieve educational purposes."

It further noted, "Even if there was poor management in conducting the essay exam process, if it does not significantly compromise fairness, autonomy should be recognized."

The court concluded, "Considering the average scores of the exam center and the lack of evidence regarding the extensive leak suspicions, it does not appear that the fairness of the essay exam was significantly compromised due to the prior distribution and retraction of the exam papers."

Following the high court's decision, Yonsei University announced that it would proceed with the announcement of the first successful applicants for the exam held on October 12 as scheduled on the 13th of this month, and that the additional exam, which was planned to be held on the 8th as a follow-up measure to this incident, would also proceed as scheduled.

KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Seoul High Court accepts Yonsei University appeal, fairness not compromised
    • 입력 2024-12-04 01:51:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

On the controversy over the alleged leak of the essay questions for the 2025 Yonsei University natural science admissions, a request for a provisional injunction to suspend the effectiveness of the exam filed by some examinees has been dismissed in the second trial.

Unlike the first trial's judgment, the second trial recognized the effectiveness of the essay exam, stating that the fairness was not significantly compromised.

Kim Beom-joo reports.

[Report]

On October 12, during the Yonsei University natural science admissions essay exam, the exam papers were distributed an hour early due to a supervisor's mistake and were subsequently retracted.

During this process, suspicions arose that some of the questions were leaked online.

As the situation escalated, some examinees filed a request for a provisional injunction, claiming that fairness had been compromised, leading to a suspension of subsequent procedures, including the announcement of results, due to a partial acceptance decision by the first trial court last month.

After Yonsei University’s objection to the court's decision was also dismissed, they immediately filed an appeal, and this time, the Seoul High Court accepted Yonsei University's appeal and issued a ruling in favor of it.

This overturned the first trial's decision and recognized the effectiveness of the essay exam.

The court stated, "The methods of student selection by private schools, including acceptance and rejection, are discretionary actions determined by comprehensively considering character, qualities, and academic background to achieve educational purposes."

It further noted, "Even if there was poor management in conducting the essay exam process, if it does not significantly compromise fairness, autonomy should be recognized."

The court concluded, "Considering the average scores of the exam center and the lack of evidence regarding the extensive leak suspicions, it does not appear that the fairness of the essay exam was significantly compromised due to the prior distribution and retraction of the exam papers."

Following the high court's decision, Yonsei University announced that it would proceed with the announcement of the first successful applicants for the exam held on October 12 as scheduled on the 13th of this month, and that the additional exam, which was planned to be held on the 8th as a follow-up measure to this incident, would also proceed as scheduled.

KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.
김범주
김범주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회, 비상계엄 해제 요구 결의안 가결

국회, 비상계엄 해제 요구 결의안 가결

[영상] 한동훈 “윤 대통령, 즉시 계엄령 해제 선포해 달라”

[영상] 한동훈 “윤 대통령, 즉시 계엄령 해제 선포해 달라”
[영상] 이재명 “비상계엄 해제<br>…국민 생명과 안전 보호할 것”

[영상] 이재명 “비상계엄 해제…국민 생명과 안전 보호할 것”
거래소 “증시 운영 여부<br> 오전 7시 30분 확정”

거래소 “증시 운영 여부 오전 7시 30분 확정”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.