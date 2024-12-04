Seoul High Court accepts Yonsei University appeal, fairness not compromised

동영상 고정 취소

On the controversy over the alleged leak of the essay questions for the 2025 Yonsei University natural science admissions, a request for a provisional injunction to suspend the effectiveness of the exam filed by some examinees has been dismissed in the second trial.



Unlike the first trial's judgment, the second trial recognized the effectiveness of the essay exam, stating that the fairness was not significantly compromised.



Kim Beom-joo reports.



[Report]



On October 12, during the Yonsei University natural science admissions essay exam, the exam papers were distributed an hour early due to a supervisor's mistake and were subsequently retracted.



During this process, suspicions arose that some of the questions were leaked online.



As the situation escalated, some examinees filed a request for a provisional injunction, claiming that fairness had been compromised, leading to a suspension of subsequent procedures, including the announcement of results, due to a partial acceptance decision by the first trial court last month.



After Yonsei University’s objection to the court's decision was also dismissed, they immediately filed an appeal, and this time, the Seoul High Court accepted Yonsei University's appeal and issued a ruling in favor of it.



This overturned the first trial's decision and recognized the effectiveness of the essay exam.



The court stated, "The methods of student selection by private schools, including acceptance and rejection, are discretionary actions determined by comprehensively considering character, qualities, and academic background to achieve educational purposes."



It further noted, "Even if there was poor management in conducting the essay exam process, if it does not significantly compromise fairness, autonomy should be recognized."



The court concluded, "Considering the average scores of the exam center and the lack of evidence regarding the extensive leak suspicions, it does not appear that the fairness of the essay exam was significantly compromised due to the prior distribution and retraction of the exam papers."



Following the high court's decision, Yonsei University announced that it would proceed with the announcement of the first successful applicants for the exam held on October 12 as scheduled on the 13th of this month, and that the additional exam, which was planned to be held on the 8th as a follow-up measure to this incident, would also proceed as scheduled.



KBS News, Kim Beom-joo.



