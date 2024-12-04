News 9

North Korea's growing involvement in Russia-Ukraine war

입력 2024.12.04 (01:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The North Korean military is becoming increasingly involved in the Russia-Ukraine war.

There are claims that about 60 North Korean-made ballistic missiles have been used.

In response to the close ties between Russia and North Korea, the West continues to provide military support.

Paris correspondent Lee Hwa-jin reports.

[Report]

The approximately 10,000 North Korean troops concentrated in Russia's Kursk region are gradually showing signs of deeper involvement in the war.

Last month, they appeared beyond Russian territory, reaching Ukraine's Kharkiv and Mariupol, and Ukrainian media reported that North Korean troops had been killed or injured by missiles fired by Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian authorities, among the deployed North Korean troops, 2,000 are participating in combat on the front lines, while 9,000 remain as reserve forces.

North Korea's weapon support is also accelerating.

Following the release of a video claiming to have destroyed the North Korean-made anti-tank weapon 'Bulsae-4' missile system, Ukrainian authorities stated that over 60 ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea have been used on the battlefield.

[Andriy Cherniak/Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Agency spokesperson/Radio Svoboda interview: "We have information that Russia has used about 60 North Korean-made missiles against Ukraine so far."]

The United States and the West are reiterating their support for Ukraine.

The Biden administration announced military support worth 1 trillion won, including anti-personnel mines and anti-tank missiles, and the German Chancellor also visited Ukraine and promised additional military support of the same scale.

[Olaf Scholz/German Chancellor: "This is my very clear message to President Putin of Russia. We will support Ukraine in the long term, as much as necessary."]

Amid the seeming proxy war between the West and Russia, ceasefire negotiations have also entered a power struggle.

Ukraine has stated that if it joins NATO, it could abandon immediate territorial recovery and engage in ceasefire negotiations, but Russia has dismissed the ceasefire proposal, stating that Ukraine's NATO membership is absolutely unacceptable.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • North Korea's growing involvement in Russia-Ukraine war
    • 입력 2024-12-04 01:52:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

The North Korean military is becoming increasingly involved in the Russia-Ukraine war.

There are claims that about 60 North Korean-made ballistic missiles have been used.

In response to the close ties between Russia and North Korea, the West continues to provide military support.

Paris correspondent Lee Hwa-jin reports.

[Report]

The approximately 10,000 North Korean troops concentrated in Russia's Kursk region are gradually showing signs of deeper involvement in the war.

Last month, they appeared beyond Russian territory, reaching Ukraine's Kharkiv and Mariupol, and Ukrainian media reported that North Korean troops had been killed or injured by missiles fired by Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian authorities, among the deployed North Korean troops, 2,000 are participating in combat on the front lines, while 9,000 remain as reserve forces.

North Korea's weapon support is also accelerating.

Following the release of a video claiming to have destroyed the North Korean-made anti-tank weapon 'Bulsae-4' missile system, Ukrainian authorities stated that over 60 ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea have been used on the battlefield.

[Andriy Cherniak/Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Agency spokesperson/Radio Svoboda interview: "We have information that Russia has used about 60 North Korean-made missiles against Ukraine so far."]

The United States and the West are reiterating their support for Ukraine.

The Biden administration announced military support worth 1 trillion won, including anti-personnel mines and anti-tank missiles, and the German Chancellor also visited Ukraine and promised additional military support of the same scale.

[Olaf Scholz/German Chancellor: "This is my very clear message to President Putin of Russia. We will support Ukraine in the long term, as much as necessary."]

Amid the seeming proxy war between the West and Russia, ceasefire negotiations have also entered a power struggle.

Ukraine has stated that if it joins NATO, it could abandon immediate territorial recovery and engage in ceasefire negotiations, but Russia has dismissed the ceasefire proposal, stating that Ukraine's NATO membership is absolutely unacceptable.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.
이화진
이화진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회, 비상계엄 해제 요구 결의안 가결

국회, 비상계엄 해제 요구 결의안 가결

[영상] 한동훈 “윤 대통령, 즉시 계엄령 해제 선포해 달라”

[영상] 한동훈 “윤 대통령, 즉시 계엄령 해제 선포해 달라”
[영상] 이재명 “비상계엄 해제<br>…국민 생명과 안전 보호할 것”

[영상] 이재명 “비상계엄 해제…국민 생명과 안전 보호할 것”
거래소 “증시 운영 여부<br> 오전 7시 30분 확정”

거래소 “증시 운영 여부 오전 7시 30분 확정”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.