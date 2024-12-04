News 9

[Exclusive] Military to introduce low-cost, low-detectable cardboard drones

입력 2024.12.04 (01:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Our military is strengthening its drone capabilities.

They are introducing cardboard drones that are not detected by radar, precision drop drones that accurately drop explosives, and are planning to purchase additional suicide drones.

Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

A bomb is dropped from a Ukrainian drone that has confirmed the position of a Russian tank.

This time, Russian troops hiding in a trench are identified, and a grenade dropped from the drone lands precisely between the trenches.

According to KBS's investigation, military authorities plan to purchase hundreds of drone bombs, known as drop drones, around early next year.

A senior government official stated, "As seen in the Ukraine war, drop drones can strike with precision, not only with shells but also with grenades and high-explosives, to the extent of hitting the tank hatch," adding, "They are small and light but can be used offensively."

The military authorities will also introduce about 100 so-called 'cardboard drones' this month.

Priced around 3 million won each, cardboard drones are cheaper than drones made from other materials.

In particular, because they are made of paper, they are hardly detected by radar and are referred to as cost-effective stealth unmanned aerial vehicles.

The military plans to use them primarily for reconnaissance and later for suicide missions as well.

[Jeon Ha-kyu/Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson: "The biggest advantage is cost-effectiveness. I believe it is one of the weapon system systems that the military can use very effectively without spatial, temporal, or geographical limitations."]

In addition to the approximately 200 units contracted with Poland last October, the military is planning to additionally contract hundreds of suicide drones early on.

Previously, last month, a suspected cardboard drone from the DPRK was detected, and scenes of a suicide drone attacking a car were released, suggesting the potential for low-cost and low-detectable mass attacks with small unmanned aerial vehicles. This indicates that our military is also accelerating the acquisition of similar types and sizes of attack drones.

This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Military to introduce low-cost, low-detectable cardboard drones
    • 입력 2024-12-04 01:52:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

Our military is strengthening its drone capabilities.

They are introducing cardboard drones that are not detected by radar, precision drop drones that accurately drop explosives, and are planning to purchase additional suicide drones.

Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

A bomb is dropped from a Ukrainian drone that has confirmed the position of a Russian tank.

This time, Russian troops hiding in a trench are identified, and a grenade dropped from the drone lands precisely between the trenches.

According to KBS's investigation, military authorities plan to purchase hundreds of drone bombs, known as drop drones, around early next year.

A senior government official stated, "As seen in the Ukraine war, drop drones can strike with precision, not only with shells but also with grenades and high-explosives, to the extent of hitting the tank hatch," adding, "They are small and light but can be used offensively."

The military authorities will also introduce about 100 so-called 'cardboard drones' this month.

Priced around 3 million won each, cardboard drones are cheaper than drones made from other materials.

In particular, because they are made of paper, they are hardly detected by radar and are referred to as cost-effective stealth unmanned aerial vehicles.

The military plans to use them primarily for reconnaissance and later for suicide missions as well.

[Jeon Ha-kyu/Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson: "The biggest advantage is cost-effectiveness. I believe it is one of the weapon system systems that the military can use very effectively without spatial, temporal, or geographical limitations."]

In addition to the approximately 200 units contracted with Poland last October, the military is planning to additionally contract hundreds of suicide drones early on.

Previously, last month, a suspected cardboard drone from the DPRK was detected, and scenes of a suicide drone attacking a car were released, suggesting the potential for low-cost and low-detectable mass attacks with small unmanned aerial vehicles. This indicates that our military is also accelerating the acquisition of similar types and sizes of attack drones.

This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.
김용준
김용준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회, 비상계엄 해제 요구 결의안 가결

국회, 비상계엄 해제 요구 결의안 가결

[영상] 한동훈 “윤 대통령, 즉시 계엄령 해제 선포해 달라”

[영상] 한동훈 “윤 대통령, 즉시 계엄령 해제 선포해 달라”
[영상] 이재명 “비상계엄 해제<br>…국민 생명과 안전 보호할 것”

[영상] 이재명 “비상계엄 해제…국민 생명과 안전 보호할 것”
거래소 “증시 운영 여부<br> 오전 7시 30분 확정”

거래소 “증시 운영 여부 오전 7시 30분 확정”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.