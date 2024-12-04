[Exclusive] Military to introduce low-cost, low-detectable cardboard drones

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Our military is strengthening its drone capabilities.



They are introducing cardboard drones that are not detected by radar, precision drop drones that accurately drop explosives, and are planning to purchase additional suicide drones.



Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



A bomb is dropped from a Ukrainian drone that has confirmed the position of a Russian tank.



This time, Russian troops hiding in a trench are identified, and a grenade dropped from the drone lands precisely between the trenches.



According to KBS's investigation, military authorities plan to purchase hundreds of drone bombs, known as drop drones, around early next year.



A senior government official stated, "As seen in the Ukraine war, drop drones can strike with precision, not only with shells but also with grenades and high-explosives, to the extent of hitting the tank hatch," adding, "They are small and light but can be used offensively."



The military authorities will also introduce about 100 so-called 'cardboard drones' this month.



Priced around 3 million won each, cardboard drones are cheaper than drones made from other materials.



In particular, because they are made of paper, they are hardly detected by radar and are referred to as cost-effective stealth unmanned aerial vehicles.



The military plans to use them primarily for reconnaissance and later for suicide missions as well.



[Jeon Ha-kyu/Ministry of National Defense Spokesperson: "The biggest advantage is cost-effectiveness. I believe it is one of the weapon system systems that the military can use very effectively without spatial, temporal, or geographical limitations."]



In addition to the approximately 200 units contracted with Poland last October, the military is planning to additionally contract hundreds of suicide drones early on.



Previously, last month, a suspected cardboard drone from the DPRK was detected, and scenes of a suicide drone attacking a car were released, suggesting the potential for low-cost and low-detectable mass attacks with small unmanned aerial vehicles. This indicates that our military is also accelerating the acquisition of similar types and sizes of attack drones.



This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.



