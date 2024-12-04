DPRK continues to sever inter-Korean relations, transmission towers collapse

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the DPRK continues efforts to sever inter-Korean relations, an accident has occurred while cutting the power lines to the transmission towers leading to the Kaesong Industrial Complex.



Workers have fallen, and transmission towers have suddenly collapsed one after another.



The accident scenes captured by our surveillance equipment are reported by Yoo Ho-yoon.



[Report]



The transmission towers collapse all at once to the left.



As the DPRK military cut the power lines of the transmission towers located in the northern section of the Gyeongui Line, the towers lost their balance and collapsed.



[Nam Gi-soo/Director of Public Affairs at the Joint Chiefs of Staff: "Several transmission towers north of the MDL (Military Demarcation Line) on the Gyeongui Line were toppled on Saturday, November 30."]



It was also captured by our military surveillance equipment that workers were operating without proper safety equipment. In the recently released video, one worker is seen falling from a transmission tower while working.



These transmission towers were built by KEPCO in the northern region in 2006 to supply electricity to the Kaesong Industrial Complex.



Since the DPRK blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in 2020, electricity supply has not been provided, but the DPRK began dismantling the power lines from the transmission towers on the 24th of last month.



This is interpreted as one of the DPRK's measures to sever inter-Korean relations, similar to the destruction of the Gyeongui and Donghae railway and road.



Recently, satellite images have also revealed that the DPRK has demolished the 'Geumgangsan Golf Clubhouse,' a property of a South Korean company in the Geumgangsan tourist area.



The Ministry of Unification has stated that it will hold the DPRK clearly accountable for its infringement of property rights.



This is KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.



