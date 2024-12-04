News 9

DPRK continues to sever inter-Korean relations, transmission towers collapse

입력 2024.12.04 (01:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the DPRK continues efforts to sever inter-Korean relations, an accident has occurred while cutting the power lines to the transmission towers leading to the Kaesong Industrial Complex.

Workers have fallen, and transmission towers have suddenly collapsed one after another.

The accident scenes captured by our surveillance equipment are reported by Yoo Ho-yoon.

[Report]

The transmission towers collapse all at once to the left.

As the DPRK military cut the power lines of the transmission towers located in the northern section of the Gyeongui Line, the towers lost their balance and collapsed.

[Nam Gi-soo/Director of Public Affairs at the Joint Chiefs of Staff: "Several transmission towers north of the MDL (Military Demarcation Line) on the Gyeongui Line were toppled on Saturday, November 30."]

It was also captured by our military surveillance equipment that workers were operating without proper safety equipment. In the recently released video, one worker is seen falling from a transmission tower while working.

These transmission towers were built by KEPCO in the northern region in 2006 to supply electricity to the Kaesong Industrial Complex.

Since the DPRK blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in 2020, electricity supply has not been provided, but the DPRK began dismantling the power lines from the transmission towers on the 24th of last month.

This is interpreted as one of the DPRK's measures to sever inter-Korean relations, similar to the destruction of the Gyeongui and Donghae railway and road.

Recently, satellite images have also revealed that the DPRK has demolished the 'Geumgangsan Golf Clubhouse,' a property of a South Korean company in the Geumgangsan tourist area.

The Ministry of Unification has stated that it will hold the DPRK clearly accountable for its infringement of property rights.

This is KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DPRK continues to sever inter-Korean relations, transmission towers collapse
    • 입력 2024-12-04 01:52:19
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the DPRK continues efforts to sever inter-Korean relations, an accident has occurred while cutting the power lines to the transmission towers leading to the Kaesong Industrial Complex.

Workers have fallen, and transmission towers have suddenly collapsed one after another.

The accident scenes captured by our surveillance equipment are reported by Yoo Ho-yoon.

[Report]

The transmission towers collapse all at once to the left.

As the DPRK military cut the power lines of the transmission towers located in the northern section of the Gyeongui Line, the towers lost their balance and collapsed.

[Nam Gi-soo/Director of Public Affairs at the Joint Chiefs of Staff: "Several transmission towers north of the MDL (Military Demarcation Line) on the Gyeongui Line were toppled on Saturday, November 30."]

It was also captured by our military surveillance equipment that workers were operating without proper safety equipment. In the recently released video, one worker is seen falling from a transmission tower while working.

These transmission towers were built by KEPCO in the northern region in 2006 to supply electricity to the Kaesong Industrial Complex.

Since the DPRK blew up the inter-Korean liaison office in 2020, electricity supply has not been provided, but the DPRK began dismantling the power lines from the transmission towers on the 24th of last month.

This is interpreted as one of the DPRK's measures to sever inter-Korean relations, similar to the destruction of the Gyeongui and Donghae railway and road.

Recently, satellite images have also revealed that the DPRK has demolished the 'Geumgangsan Golf Clubhouse,' a property of a South Korean company in the Geumgangsan tourist area.

The Ministry of Unification has stated that it will hold the DPRK clearly accountable for its infringement of property rights.

This is KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.
유호윤
유호윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회, 비상계엄 해제 요구 결의안 가결

국회, 비상계엄 해제 요구 결의안 가결

[영상] 한동훈 “윤 대통령, 즉시 계엄령 해제 선포해 달라”

[영상] 한동훈 “윤 대통령, 즉시 계엄령 해제 선포해 달라”
[영상] 이재명 “비상계엄 해제<br>…국민 생명과 안전 보호할 것”

[영상] 이재명 “비상계엄 해제…국민 생명과 안전 보호할 것”
거래소 “증시 운영 여부<br> 오전 7시 30분 확정”

거래소 “증시 운영 여부 오전 7시 30분 확정”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.