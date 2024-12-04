News 9

Gyeonggi Province faces backlash over cuts to ambulance support for disabled

입력 2024.12.04 (01:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Dec. 3) is the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

To ensure the mobility rights of bedridden individuals with disabilities, local governments across the country are taking measures such as supporting the costs of private ambulances.

However, Gyeonggi Province is going in the opposite direction, and disabled individuals in the region are expressing their difficulties.

Reporter Koo Kyung-ha has the story.

[Report]

In June, the Gyeonggi Province Human Rights Center determined that not providing special transportation for bedridden individuals with disabilities is discrimination.

They recommended that measures such as supporting the costs of private ambulances for hospital visits be established.

Following Gyeonggi Province, human rights organizations in Incheon and Jeonnam Province reached the same conclusion and recommended corrections to local governments.

Chungnam and Gangwon Provinces began establishing measures before a decision was made, planning to support costs for private ambulances for bedridden individuals starting in the second half of next year.

However, Gyeonggi Province, which was the first to receive recommendations for remedy due to a human rights violation, has not accepted them and has been inactive in establishing measures for six months.

[Kang Tai-hyung/Gyeonggi Provincial Council Member: "It seems that there is no budget for bedridden individuals with disabilities in the 2025 main budget proposal. Is that correct?"]

[Nam Sang-eun/Gyeonggi Province Transportation Director: "Yes."]

Gyeonggi Province also estimates that the number of bedridden individuals needing mobility support is particularly low.

Incheon and Chungnam Province estimate the number of bedridden individuals with disabilities in the province to be between 500 and 600, while Gyeonggi Province, which has the highest number of registered individuals with disabilities in the country, reports only 315 bedridden individuals with disabilities, about half that number.

A human rights organization in Gyeonggi Province, which filed complaints with local governments across the country, expressed frustration that Gyeonggi Province is particularly neglecting bedridden individuals with disabilities.

[Lee Jae-won/Director of the Korea Human Rights Promotion Agency: "I cannot understand how things have come to this due to passive administration. If it were something that other local governments couldn't do, it would be understandable, but in the current situation, most are actively proceeding except for Gyeonggi Province."]

The National Human Rights Commission, along with Seoul, Chungbuk, and Jeonbuk, is also expected to soon decide whether limiting the use of call taxis for bedridden individuals with disabilities due to safety regulations constitutes discrimination.

This is KBS News, Koo Kyung-ha.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gyeonggi Province faces backlash over cuts to ambulance support for disabled
    • 입력 2024-12-04 01:52:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Dec. 3) is the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

To ensure the mobility rights of bedridden individuals with disabilities, local governments across the country are taking measures such as supporting the costs of private ambulances.

However, Gyeonggi Province is going in the opposite direction, and disabled individuals in the region are expressing their difficulties.

Reporter Koo Kyung-ha has the story.

[Report]

In June, the Gyeonggi Province Human Rights Center determined that not providing special transportation for bedridden individuals with disabilities is discrimination.

They recommended that measures such as supporting the costs of private ambulances for hospital visits be established.

Following Gyeonggi Province, human rights organizations in Incheon and Jeonnam Province reached the same conclusion and recommended corrections to local governments.

Chungnam and Gangwon Provinces began establishing measures before a decision was made, planning to support costs for private ambulances for bedridden individuals starting in the second half of next year.

However, Gyeonggi Province, which was the first to receive recommendations for remedy due to a human rights violation, has not accepted them and has been inactive in establishing measures for six months.

[Kang Tai-hyung/Gyeonggi Provincial Council Member: "It seems that there is no budget for bedridden individuals with disabilities in the 2025 main budget proposal. Is that correct?"]

[Nam Sang-eun/Gyeonggi Province Transportation Director: "Yes."]

Gyeonggi Province also estimates that the number of bedridden individuals needing mobility support is particularly low.

Incheon and Chungnam Province estimate the number of bedridden individuals with disabilities in the province to be between 500 and 600, while Gyeonggi Province, which has the highest number of registered individuals with disabilities in the country, reports only 315 bedridden individuals with disabilities, about half that number.

A human rights organization in Gyeonggi Province, which filed complaints with local governments across the country, expressed frustration that Gyeonggi Province is particularly neglecting bedridden individuals with disabilities.

[Lee Jae-won/Director of the Korea Human Rights Promotion Agency: "I cannot understand how things have come to this due to passive administration. If it were something that other local governments couldn't do, it would be understandable, but in the current situation, most are actively proceeding except for Gyeonggi Province."]

The National Human Rights Commission, along with Seoul, Chungbuk, and Jeonbuk, is also expected to soon decide whether limiting the use of call taxis for bedridden individuals with disabilities due to safety regulations constitutes discrimination.

This is KBS News, Koo Kyung-ha.
구경하
구경하 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회, 비상계엄 해제 요구 결의안 가결

국회, 비상계엄 해제 요구 결의안 가결

[영상] 한동훈 “윤 대통령, 즉시 계엄령 해제 선포해 달라”

[영상] 한동훈 “윤 대통령, 즉시 계엄령 해제 선포해 달라”
[영상] 이재명 “비상계엄 해제<br>…국민 생명과 안전 보호할 것”

[영상] 이재명 “비상계엄 해제…국민 생명과 안전 보호할 것”
거래소 “증시 운영 여부<br> 오전 7시 30분 확정”

거래소 “증시 운영 여부 오전 7시 30분 확정”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.