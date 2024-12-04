News 9

Insurance companies in deficit due to inflated non-covered medical procedures

입력 2024.12.04 (01:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The actual loss health insurance was introduced, aimed at reducing the burden of medical expenses for the public, but has now accumulated deficits amid suspicions of over-treatment.

There have been numerous cases of abusing health insurance by inflating non-covered treatments such as physical therapy.

Reporter Jin Sun-min investigated the reality of excessive non-covered treatments.

[Report]

A 20-year-old individual, referred to as A, visited a local clinic six months ago due to joint pain.

The consulting staff first asked A if they were enrolled in 'actual loss health insurance' and suggested that in addition to physical therapy, they could receive liposuction at a 'special price.'

[A○○/Actual Loss Health Insurance Holder: "(At the hospital) they said since I have first-generation (actual loss health) insurance, I can get a rebate on all the physical therapy. They said the five sessions of liposuction was conceptually a provided service, and there’s absolutely no issue with insurance payouts."]

The total medical cost was 11 million won.

Physical therapy was set at 250,000 won per session for 39 sessions, and the abdominal liposuction was to be performed for 1.2 million won.

The cost of physical therapy is among the highest in the country, while the liposuction cost was relatively low.

By inflating the non-covered treatment costs which would be processed through actual loss health insurance, it effectively covered the cosmetic procedure costs that the patient would have to pay, but the hospital claims there is no problem.

[A's treating physician/voice altered: "It's not like we created a bill for physical therapy without providing the treatment. (The cosmetic procedure cost) was a bit cheaper than typical surgical fees, but that doesn’t mean we made it absurdly rebateable through the actual loss health insurance."]

However, this was not just A's case.

A woman in her 50s visited a surgical clinic in Seoul due to unexplained leg pain and ended up undergoing varicose vein surgery on the same day as the consultation.

The surgery cost was 13 million won.

She went under the knife because it was said to be covered by actual loss health insurance, but she saw no significant improvement to her pain.

[Lee Sang-wook/'Varicose Vein Surgery' Patient's Son: "If spending that money leads to recovery, that’s fine, but on what basis did they determine that this surgery was necessary, and did my mother dramatically recover after the procedure? That’s not the case at all."]

In the first half of this year, five health insurance companies paid out 2.8 trillion won for non-covered medical expenses, an 8% increase compared to last year.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Insurance companies in deficit due to inflated non-covered medical procedures
    • 입력 2024-12-04 01:52:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

The actual loss health insurance was introduced, aimed at reducing the burden of medical expenses for the public, but has now accumulated deficits amid suspicions of over-treatment.

There have been numerous cases of abusing health insurance by inflating non-covered treatments such as physical therapy.

Reporter Jin Sun-min investigated the reality of excessive non-covered treatments.

[Report]

A 20-year-old individual, referred to as A, visited a local clinic six months ago due to joint pain.

The consulting staff first asked A if they were enrolled in 'actual loss health insurance' and suggested that in addition to physical therapy, they could receive liposuction at a 'special price.'

[A○○/Actual Loss Health Insurance Holder: "(At the hospital) they said since I have first-generation (actual loss health) insurance, I can get a rebate on all the physical therapy. They said the five sessions of liposuction was conceptually a provided service, and there’s absolutely no issue with insurance payouts."]

The total medical cost was 11 million won.

Physical therapy was set at 250,000 won per session for 39 sessions, and the abdominal liposuction was to be performed for 1.2 million won.

The cost of physical therapy is among the highest in the country, while the liposuction cost was relatively low.

By inflating the non-covered treatment costs which would be processed through actual loss health insurance, it effectively covered the cosmetic procedure costs that the patient would have to pay, but the hospital claims there is no problem.

[A's treating physician/voice altered: "It's not like we created a bill for physical therapy without providing the treatment. (The cosmetic procedure cost) was a bit cheaper than typical surgical fees, but that doesn’t mean we made it absurdly rebateable through the actual loss health insurance."]

However, this was not just A's case.

A woman in her 50s visited a surgical clinic in Seoul due to unexplained leg pain and ended up undergoing varicose vein surgery on the same day as the consultation.

The surgery cost was 13 million won.

She went under the knife because it was said to be covered by actual loss health insurance, but she saw no significant improvement to her pain.

[Lee Sang-wook/'Varicose Vein Surgery' Patient's Son: "If spending that money leads to recovery, that’s fine, but on what basis did they determine that this surgery was necessary, and did my mother dramatically recover after the procedure? That’s not the case at all."]

In the first half of this year, five health insurance companies paid out 2.8 trillion won for non-covered medical expenses, an 8% increase compared to last year.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.
진선민
진선민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국회, 비상계엄 해제 요구 결의안 가결

국회, 비상계엄 해제 요구 결의안 가결

[영상] 한동훈 “윤 대통령, 즉시 계엄령 해제 선포해 달라”

[영상] 한동훈 “윤 대통령, 즉시 계엄령 해제 선포해 달라”
[영상] 이재명 “비상계엄 해제<br>…국민 생명과 안전 보호할 것”

[영상] 이재명 “비상계엄 해제…국민 생명과 안전 보호할 것”
거래소 “증시 운영 여부<br> 오전 7시 30분 확정”

거래소 “증시 운영 여부 오전 7시 30분 확정”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.