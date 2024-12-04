News 9

Government to resume support programs for young merchants in traditional markets

[Anchor]

In the past decade, many traditional markets have disappeared.

The average age of merchants in the remaining traditional markets is also increasing, leading to concerns about the aging of these markets.

Young merchants are gaining attention as a solution to revitalize traditional markets.

Reporter Kim Jin-hee has the story.

[Report]

This is a dumpling shop at the entrance of a market.

Upon hearing that the owner, who is over seventy, was struggling and considering closing the shop, a regular customer quit their job and took over the business.

[Lee Ji-eun/Owner of the Dumpling Shop/37 years old: "I felt sad to hear that this shop was going to close, and I saw a direction for development if I could take over..."]

The owner has recently developed over ten types of dumplings, including sugar-free dumplings and seaweed dumplings, in line with current trends.

[Yang Mi-joo/Customer: "While I'm out visiting this popular food spot, I also took a stroll around the market... The prices are cheap and the ingredients are fresh."]

As the dumpling shop gains popularity, it is also helping revitalize the market.

[Ahn Jung-yeon/Merchant: "I think more young people are coming, and the number of customers has increased. They all say, 'The market is alive!'"]

As such, young merchants play a significant role in restoring the vitality of traditional markets, but they are actually declining in numbers.

In response, the government has decided to resume support programs for young merchants after six years.

The aim is to strengthen support for young merchants and to mitigate the aging of traditional markets as much as possible.

[Park Chung-ryeol/Legislative Researcher: "We can delay the aging of traditional market merchants, and there is a possibility that the consumer base will increasingly include young people..."]

The government plans to focus on supporting young merchants through rent assistance and tailored training before deciding on expanding the program.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hee reporting.

