Concerns of care raised as Fu Bao shows convulsions

[Anchor]

Concerns about the health of the panda Fu Bao, who has returned to China, have been raised again.

This time, he showed symptoms of convulsions, his limbs shaking.

The panda protection center stated that preliminary examination results showed no abnormalities, but concerns remain.

Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.

[Report]

In the morning, Fu Bao comes out of the enclosure, seemingly dragging his hind legs weakly.

Sitting in his characteristic triangular rice ball posture in the outdoor enclosure, Fu Bao begins to munch on bamboo shoots.

However, not long after, his limbs start shaking uncontrollably from side to side.

[Visitor: "It can't be because it's cold; it can't be cold. Think about it. How can it be cold with such thick fur?"]

In another video, he appears to be convulsing, not only his arms and legs shaking but also his abdomen.

As Fu Bao continues to show abnormal symptoms, a frustrated visitor reported the video they filmed to the panda protection center.

[Video report viewer: "(Fu Bao) is shaking his hands quite severely. It seems like he is trembling."]

On Chinese social media, posts criticizing the panda protection center have surged alongside videos of Fu Bao.

The center belatedly posted a notice stating, "An abnormal condition of Fu Bao has been detected," and "We plan to conduct a detailed examination to determine the cause."

This is not the first time concerns about Fu Bao's health have been raised.

In May, traces of fur being pressed down as if a collar had been put on were found, and footage of an outsider seemingly touching Fu Bao was also released.

As health issues regarding Fu Bao continue to arise, netizens are increasingly questioning whether the Chinese authorities are properly managing the panda, which is considered a national treasure.

The center stated that as a result of the preliminary examination, no significant abnormalities were found.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

