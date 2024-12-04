News 9

Football chief Chung Mong-gyu runs for fourth term despite 61% public opposition

Chung Mong-gyu, the president of the Korea Football Association, has declared his candidacy for a fourth term amid controversy, and a recent opinion poll shows that 6 out of 10 citizens oppose his re-election.

According to a survey conducted by Realmeter at the request of the football content company 'Dalsune Live' from November 30 to December 2, involving 1,002 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide, 61.1% of respondents expressed opposition to Chairman Chung's bid for a fourth term.

The percentage of those in favor of the fourth term was 22.3%, while 16.7% responded that they were unsure.

The main reason for the calls for Chairman Chung's accountability was attributed to his autocratic management style, which received the highest response of 30.8%.

In the suitability survey for the next president of the Football Association, Park Ji-sung, chairman of the JS Foundation, ranked highest with 35.9%.

Following former national team coach Huh Jung-moo and Chairman Chung Mong-gyu, Professor Shin Moon-sun from Myongji University has also declared his candidacy, and the election for the president of the Football Association will take place on January 8 next year.

