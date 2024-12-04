7-game losing streak for Sono as new head coach fails to achieve win for team
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
In professional basketball, Sono's coach Kim Tae-sul has failed to achieve his first victory after suffering four consecutive losses since his appointment.
Sono has fallen into a seven-game losing streak, revealing overall issues in both offense and defense.
This is reporter Han Sung-yoon.
[Report]
This scene clearly shows the current crisis of Sono.
Even in a situation where there is no opposing defense, they ultimately fail to score.
Sono attempted 19 two-point shots in the first half but only succeeded with 6, resulting in a success rate of 32%.
Along with Sono's severe shooting slump, Gas Corporation also committed a staggering 10 turnovers in just the first half, leading to a subpar game performance.
The halftime score was 39 to 33 in favor of Gas Corporation, with both teams struggling to reach the 30-point mark, highlighting serious issues in offensive capability.
In the second half, Gas Corporation's previously silent three-point shots began to hit, rapidly tilting the game in their favor.
Belangel led the Gas Corporation's offense with high-accuracy three-point shots and quick drives to the basket.
Gas Corporation defeated Sono, extending their winning streak to two games and climbing to a tie for second place.
Coach Kim Tae-sul of Sono has not recorded a victory in four games, and the team is now on a seven-game losing streak.
With the absence of starting guard Lee Jung-hyun due to injury, doubts about Coach Kim Tae-sul's leadership remain, making it unlikely for them to escape the losing streak easily.
This is Han Sung-yoon from KBS News.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- 7-game losing streak for Sono as new head coach fails to achieve win for team
-
- 입력 2024-12-04 01:54:04
In professional basketball, Sono's coach Kim Tae-sul has failed to achieve his first victory after suffering four consecutive losses since his appointment.
Sono has fallen into a seven-game losing streak, revealing overall issues in both offense and defense.
This is reporter Han Sung-yoon.
[Report]
This scene clearly shows the current crisis of Sono.
Even in a situation where there is no opposing defense, they ultimately fail to score.
Sono attempted 19 two-point shots in the first half but only succeeded with 6, resulting in a success rate of 32%.
Along with Sono's severe shooting slump, Gas Corporation also committed a staggering 10 turnovers in just the first half, leading to a subpar game performance.
The halftime score was 39 to 33 in favor of Gas Corporation, with both teams struggling to reach the 30-point mark, highlighting serious issues in offensive capability.
In the second half, Gas Corporation's previously silent three-point shots began to hit, rapidly tilting the game in their favor.
Belangel led the Gas Corporation's offense with high-accuracy three-point shots and quick drives to the basket.
Gas Corporation defeated Sono, extending their winning streak to two games and climbing to a tie for second place.
Coach Kim Tae-sul of Sono has not recorded a victory in four games, and the team is now on a seven-game losing streak.
With the absence of starting guard Lee Jung-hyun due to injury, doubts about Coach Kim Tae-sul's leadership remain, making it unlikely for them to escape the losing streak easily.
This is Han Sung-yoon from KBS News.
-
-
한성윤 기자 dreamer@kbs.co.kr한성윤 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.