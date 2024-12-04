News 9

7-game losing streak for Sono as new head coach fails to achieve win for team

[Anchor]

In professional basketball, Sono's coach Kim Tae-sul has failed to achieve his first victory after suffering four consecutive losses since his appointment.

Sono has fallen into a seven-game losing streak, revealing overall issues in both offense and defense.

This is reporter Han Sung-yoon.

[Report]

This scene clearly shows the current crisis of Sono.

Even in a situation where there is no opposing defense, they ultimately fail to score.

Sono attempted 19 two-point shots in the first half but only succeeded with 6, resulting in a success rate of 32%.

Along with Sono's severe shooting slump, Gas Corporation also committed a staggering 10 turnovers in just the first half, leading to a subpar game performance.

The halftime score was 39 to 33 in favor of Gas Corporation, with both teams struggling to reach the 30-point mark, highlighting serious issues in offensive capability.

In the second half, Gas Corporation's previously silent three-point shots began to hit, rapidly tilting the game in their favor.

Belangel led the Gas Corporation's offense with high-accuracy three-point shots and quick drives to the basket.

Gas Corporation defeated Sono, extending their winning streak to two games and climbing to a tie for second place.

Coach Kim Tae-sul of Sono has not recorded a victory in four games, and the team is now on a seven-game losing streak.

With the absence of starting guard Lee Jung-hyun due to injury, doubts about Coach Kim Tae-sul's leadership remain, making it unlikely for them to escape the losing streak easily.

This is Han Sung-yoon from KBS News.

