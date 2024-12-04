Kim Dan-bi wins women's basketball All-Star fan vote for 8th time

동영상 고정 취소

Who is in first place for the women's professional basketball All-Star fan vote?



As you might guess, the eldest sister Kim Dan-bi, who is leading Woori Bank Wooriwon this season, has won the honor of being in first place for the eighth time in her career.



With three consecutive games scoring 30 points, Kim Dan-bi is having an outstanding season, averaging 23.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.



According to the All-Star fan vote results announced by WKBL, she received 20,288 votes, surpassing Shin Ji-hyun of Shinhan Bank S-Birds by 393 votes to become the top vote-getter.



Kim Dan-bi, who first achieved first place in the fan vote 11 years ago, has now reached first place eight times up to this season.



In third place is Park Hye-jin from BNK Sum, while fourth and fifth places are taken by Jin An from Hana Bank and Kang Lee-seul from KB STars, respectively.



The 16 players selected for the All-Star will compete against the All-Star players from the Japanese W League on the 22nd as part of the Korean All-Star team.



