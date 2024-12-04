Ryu Hyun-jin and Yasiel Puig's matchup next year highly anticipated
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
One of the biggest draws in next year's professional baseball is the matchup between the monster Ryu Hyun-jin and Yasiel Puig, who has returned to Kiwoom Heroes.
Ryu Hyun-jin expressed his enthusiasm for the so-called 'friendly match,' stating that he will study Puig again.
This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.
[Report]
Three years ago, Ryu Hyun-jin, a major leaguer, joked with Yasiel Puig, who had just stepped onto the Korean stage for the first time.
[Ryu Hyun-jin: "Strike!"]
[Yasiel Puig: "What?!"]
[Ryu Hyun-jin: "Home run?"]
[Yasiel Puig: "That's a stupid question."]
[Yasiel Puig/Kiwoom Heroes/Mar. 2022: "While I was doing batting practice, Ryu Hyun-jin joked about hitting home runs and also gave me good advice for a great experience...."]
Ryu Hyun-jin, who is reuniting with his 'close friend' Puig in Korea, showed more delight than wariness.
[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha Eagles: "I think I’ll know when I meet him, and I’m not really thinking about the matchup yet, but maybe I’ll have some thoughts when we meet on the baseball field...."]
The meeting of the two, who have shared a special friendship since their rookie days in Major League Baseball, is expected to provide plenty of entertainment.
In particular, the showdown between Ryu Hyun-jin on the mound and Puig at bat is already the biggest topic of interest in next year's professional baseball.
In their only matchup in 2019, Ryu Hyun-jin silenced Puig, who had moved to Cincinnati, with three at-bats and no hits, and Ryu has hinted at a serious competition, stating he will analyze Puig again.
[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha Eagles: "I think I need to throw the pitches that I can throw. Since a long time has passed, I think I need to study him again."]
Meanwhile, Ryu Hyun-jin, who was excluded from this year's Premier 12 national team amid a generational shift, expressed his willingness to participate if selected for the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in the following year.
This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Ryu Hyun-jin and Yasiel Puig's matchup next year highly anticipated
-
- 입력 2024-12-04 01:54:41
One of the biggest draws in next year's professional baseball is the matchup between the monster Ryu Hyun-jin and Yasiel Puig, who has returned to Kiwoom Heroes.
Ryu Hyun-jin expressed his enthusiasm for the so-called 'friendly match,' stating that he will study Puig again.
This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.
[Report]
Three years ago, Ryu Hyun-jin, a major leaguer, joked with Yasiel Puig, who had just stepped onto the Korean stage for the first time.
[Ryu Hyun-jin: "Strike!"]
[Yasiel Puig: "What?!"]
[Ryu Hyun-jin: "Home run?"]
[Yasiel Puig: "That's a stupid question."]
[Yasiel Puig/Kiwoom Heroes/Mar. 2022: "While I was doing batting practice, Ryu Hyun-jin joked about hitting home runs and also gave me good advice for a great experience...."]
Ryu Hyun-jin, who is reuniting with his 'close friend' Puig in Korea, showed more delight than wariness.
[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha Eagles: "I think I’ll know when I meet him, and I’m not really thinking about the matchup yet, but maybe I’ll have some thoughts when we meet on the baseball field...."]
The meeting of the two, who have shared a special friendship since their rookie days in Major League Baseball, is expected to provide plenty of entertainment.
In particular, the showdown between Ryu Hyun-jin on the mound and Puig at bat is already the biggest topic of interest in next year's professional baseball.
In their only matchup in 2019, Ryu Hyun-jin silenced Puig, who had moved to Cincinnati, with three at-bats and no hits, and Ryu has hinted at a serious competition, stating he will analyze Puig again.
[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha Eagles: "I think I need to throw the pitches that I can throw. Since a long time has passed, I think I need to study him again."]
Meanwhile, Ryu Hyun-jin, who was excluded from this year's Premier 12 national team amid a generational shift, expressed his willingness to participate if selected for the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in the following year.
This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
-
-
이무형 기자 nobrother@kbs.co.kr이무형 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.