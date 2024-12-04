News 9

Ryu Hyun-jin and Yasiel Puig's matchup next year highly anticipated

[Anchor]

One of the biggest draws in next year's professional baseball is the matchup between the monster Ryu Hyun-jin and Yasiel Puig, who has returned to Kiwoom Heroes.

Ryu Hyun-jin expressed his enthusiasm for the so-called 'friendly match,' stating that he will study Puig again.

This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

Three years ago, Ryu Hyun-jin, a major leaguer, joked with Yasiel Puig, who had just stepped onto the Korean stage for the first time.

[Ryu Hyun-jin: "Strike!"]

[Yasiel Puig: "What?!"]

[Ryu Hyun-jin: "Home run?"]

[Yasiel Puig: "That's a stupid question."]

[Yasiel Puig/Kiwoom Heroes/Mar. 2022: "While I was doing batting practice, Ryu Hyun-jin joked about hitting home runs and also gave me good advice for a great experience...."]

Ryu Hyun-jin, who is reuniting with his 'close friend' Puig in Korea, showed more delight than wariness.

[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha Eagles: "I think I’ll know when I meet him, and I’m not really thinking about the matchup yet, but maybe I’ll have some thoughts when we meet on the baseball field...."]

The meeting of the two, who have shared a special friendship since their rookie days in Major League Baseball, is expected to provide plenty of entertainment.

In particular, the showdown between Ryu Hyun-jin on the mound and Puig at bat is already the biggest topic of interest in next year's professional baseball.

In their only matchup in 2019, Ryu Hyun-jin silenced Puig, who had moved to Cincinnati, with three at-bats and no hits, and Ryu has hinted at a serious competition, stating he will analyze Puig again.

[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha Eagles: "I think I need to throw the pitches that I can throw. Since a long time has passed, I think I need to study him again."]

Meanwhile, Ryu Hyun-jin, who was excluded from this year's Premier 12 national team amid a generational shift, expressed his willingness to participate if selected for the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in the following year.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

