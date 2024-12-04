Ryu Hyun-jin and Yasiel Puig's matchup next year highly anticipated

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



One of the biggest draws in next year's professional baseball is the matchup between the monster Ryu Hyun-jin and Yasiel Puig, who has returned to Kiwoom Heroes.



Ryu Hyun-jin expressed his enthusiasm for the so-called 'friendly match,' stating that he will study Puig again.



This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.



[Report]



Three years ago, Ryu Hyun-jin, a major leaguer, joked with Yasiel Puig, who had just stepped onto the Korean stage for the first time.



[Ryu Hyun-jin: "Strike!"]



[Yasiel Puig: "What?!"]



[Ryu Hyun-jin: "Home run?"]



[Yasiel Puig: "That's a stupid question."]



[Yasiel Puig/Kiwoom Heroes/Mar. 2022: "While I was doing batting practice, Ryu Hyun-jin joked about hitting home runs and also gave me good advice for a great experience...."]



Ryu Hyun-jin, who is reuniting with his 'close friend' Puig in Korea, showed more delight than wariness.



[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha Eagles: "I think I’ll know when I meet him, and I’m not really thinking about the matchup yet, but maybe I’ll have some thoughts when we meet on the baseball field...."]



The meeting of the two, who have shared a special friendship since their rookie days in Major League Baseball, is expected to provide plenty of entertainment.



In particular, the showdown between Ryu Hyun-jin on the mound and Puig at bat is already the biggest topic of interest in next year's professional baseball.



In their only matchup in 2019, Ryu Hyun-jin silenced Puig, who had moved to Cincinnati, with three at-bats and no hits, and Ryu has hinted at a serious competition, stating he will analyze Puig again.



[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha Eagles: "I think I need to throw the pitches that I can throw. Since a long time has passed, I think I need to study him again."]



Meanwhile, Ryu Hyun-jin, who was excluded from this year's Premier 12 national team amid a generational shift, expressed his willingness to participate if selected for the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in the following year.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



