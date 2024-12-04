News 9

Bleak hope for university soccer players joining the professional league, only 1.8%

[Anchor]

Did you know that the probability of university soccer players joining a K League team is less than 2%?

A public tryout test was held specifically for university soccer players struggling with employment.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee covered the desperate challenge of these soccer hopefuls.

[Report]

In the freezing cold weather, university soccer players are sprinting on the field.

Not yet having secured a job opportunity, this is their last chance to make an impression on the professional officials.

Park Jeong-ho, who came from Mungyeong, arrived at the testing site with a glimmer of hope.

He dreamed of becoming the second Park Ji-sung but did not realize it would be this difficult to even enter the professional league.

[Park Jeong-ho/Mungyeong University sophomore: "When you first start, you think anyone can become a someone, but it's about 0.1%? It's reaching for the stars."]

The reality of university soccer is bleak.

Last year, out of 2,600 university players, only 47, a mere 1.8%, joined the professional league.

With the introduction of the 'mandatory participation system for players under 22', the chances of going pro after the third year are virtually nonexistent.

[Jo Young-jeung/Director of Strengthening Strategy at Gangwon FC: "It's not easy to immediately integrate players over 22 into the team unless they are ready to contribute right away. I wish they could be recognized for their value in the professional league, but unfortunately, that's not the reality."]

Despite this harsh reality, Park Jeong-ho, who poured everything into the test until his face turned red, says he will continue to play soccer regardless of the outcome.

["I still love soccer, and if I keep trying a little more, won't good opportunities open up?"]

The desperate challenge of these 20-something soccer hopefuls, who have devoted more than half of their lives to soccer simply because they love it, continues.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

