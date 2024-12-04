[News Today] OPP. LAWMAKERS RUSH TO ASSEMBLY

입력 2024-12-04 15:20:28 수정 2024-12-04 15:21:37 News Today







[LEAD]

Following the President's announcement, opposition parties including the Democratic Party quickly reacted and rushed to the National Assembly. With access limited, several of them climbed walls to enter the plenary session. Let's see what happened overnight



[REPORT]

Within ten minutes of martial law declaration, main opposition Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae issued an emergency call-up of party lawmakers to the National Assembly.



Past 11 p.m., lawmakers access to the building was restricted as the police at one point shut down the Assembly gate.



DP chair Lee Jae-myung broadcast a live footage of him climbing over a wall to enter the Assembly compound.



Lee called on citizens to congregate at parliament while the DP sent out text messages to its members asking them to come out to the Assembly or party headquarters.



Meanwhile opposition lawmakers immediately made their way to the plenary chamber.



Kim Sung-whan / Democratic Party

I believe we almost reached the necessary quorum.



Those gathered included 153 from the DP, 12 from the Rebuilding Korea Party and seven other opposition and independent lawmakers.



Park Chan-dae / Floor leader, Democratic Party

Our lawmakers will not adjourn but safeguard parliament until the president Yoon lifts martial law.



Even after a resolution demanding the martial law be lifted passed in parliament, most opposition legislators remained in their seats waiting for the president to declare the lifting.