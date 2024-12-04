[News Today] YOON’S MARTIAL LAW DECLARATION

President Yoon Suk Yeol's announcement came completely out of the blue without any prior notice. His announcement started right after 10 p.m. At this point, one of the biggest questions raised is WHY? Next up, we look into the details of his announcement.

[LEAD][REPORT]A little after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night, President Yoon Suk Yeol made an unscheduled announcement.He delivered a statement in the presidential briefing room, speaking directly to the camera without reporters present.He first said the National Assembly is paralyzing the judiciary and administrative branches of the government by tabling 22 impeachment bills since his inauguration.He also criticized the opposition party for undermining the state's fundamental functions by attempting to ram through a reduced budget plan.Yoon Suk Yeol / PresidentThe DP's legislative tyranny has turned the budget into a tool for political warfare, leading to a budget impeachment.Yoon described it as a clear anti-state act that tramples on the constitutional order of free Korea and plots rebellion.Then he declared emergency martial law, claiming that the National Assembly is attempting to usurp the free democratic system.Yoon Suk Yeol / PresidentTo protect free South Korea from North Korean threats, eradicate pro-North anti-state forces exploiting our people's freedom and happiness and uphold constitutional order, I declare martial law.The president said he would eradicate anti-state forces and normalize the nation. He claimed the decision was inevitable for the continuity of a free Korea.But not even three hours passed before the National Assembly passed a resolution to demand the repeal of martial law.About five hours after he declared martial law, Yoon announced that he would lift it as demanded by the National Assembly.