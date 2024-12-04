[News Today] CLASHES WITH MARTIAL LAW TROOPS

[LEAD]

Following President Yoon Suk Yeol's emergency martial law declaration last night, troops were deployed to the National Assembly. The Defense Minister immediately called an emergency meeting, boosting military alertness and stationing soldiers at key facilities. After the National Assembly passed a resolution to lift the martial law, troops withdrew from the building.



[REPORT]

Shortly after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday night, a meeting of chief army commanders was convened. It was presided over by the defense minister.



The Martial Law Command was established at the defense ministry in Yongsan, and Army Chief of Staff Park An-su was named martial law commander.



Military troops, including those from the Army's Special Warfare Command, were deployed at major facilities such as the National Assembly and the Seoul Government Complex.



Sources say the martial law troops who entered the National Assembly are from the elite 1st Airborne Special Forces Brigade under the Army Special Warfare Command.



To ramp up vigilance, military helicopters flew over Yeouido, where the National Assembly is located.



The martial law troops blocked the entrance to the parliament's main building with barricades.

There were clashes with aides who were trying to stop them from entering.



At around 11:20 p.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff distributed a martial law command decree.



Security was also stepped up near the defense ministry in Yongsan-gu District of Seoul, where the Martial Law Command is based, by setting up barricades and restricting access and equipment.



At around 1 a.m., a plenary session began at the National Assembly and a resolution demanding the lifting of the emergency martial law was passed.

Soon afterwards, the troops left the National Assembly building.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the troops were withdrawn at 4:22 a.m. and returned to their respective military units.

It added nothing unusual has been detected in North Korea in the meantime, and the alert level against the regime remains unchanged.



In a statement issued at 4:30 a.m. the president announced that all martial law troops had been withdrawn.