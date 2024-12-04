News Today

[News Today] CLASHES WITH MARTIAL LAW TROOPS

입력 2024.12.04 (15:20) 수정 2024.12.04 (15:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.



[LEAD]
Following President Yoon Suk Yeol's emergency martial law declaration last night, troops were deployed to the National Assembly. The Defense Minister immediately called an emergency meeting, boosting military alertness and stationing soldiers at key facilities. After the National Assembly passed a resolution to lift the martial law, troops withdrew from the building.

[REPORT]
Shortly after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday night, a meeting of chief army commanders was convened. It was presided over by the defense minister.

The Martial Law Command was established at the defense ministry in Yongsan, and Army Chief of Staff Park An-su was named martial law commander.

Military troops, including those from the Army's Special Warfare Command, were deployed at major facilities such as the National Assembly and the Seoul Government Complex.

Sources say the martial law troops who entered the National Assembly are from the elite 1st Airborne Special Forces Brigade under the Army Special Warfare Command.

To ramp up vigilance, military helicopters flew over Yeouido, where the National Assembly is located.

The martial law troops blocked the entrance to the parliament's main building with barricades.
There were clashes with aides who were trying to stop them from entering.

At around 11:20 p.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff distributed a martial law command decree.

Security was also stepped up near the defense ministry in Yongsan-gu District of Seoul, where the Martial Law Command is based, by setting up barricades and restricting access and equipment.

At around 1 a.m., a plenary session began at the National Assembly and a resolution demanding the lifting of the emergency martial law was passed.
Soon afterwards, the troops left the National Assembly building.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the troops were withdrawn at 4:22 a.m. and returned to their respective military units.
It added nothing unusual has been detected in North Korea in the meantime, and the alert level against the regime remains unchanged.

In a statement issued at 4:30 a.m. the president announced that all martial law troops had been withdrawn.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] CLASHES WITH MARTIAL LAW TROOPS
    • 입력 2024-12-04 15:20:39
    • 수정2024-12-04 15:22:11
    News Today


[LEAD]
Following President Yoon Suk Yeol's emergency martial law declaration last night, troops were deployed to the National Assembly. The Defense Minister immediately called an emergency meeting, boosting military alertness and stationing soldiers at key facilities. After the National Assembly passed a resolution to lift the martial law, troops withdrew from the building.

[REPORT]
Shortly after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday night, a meeting of chief army commanders was convened. It was presided over by the defense minister.

The Martial Law Command was established at the defense ministry in Yongsan, and Army Chief of Staff Park An-su was named martial law commander.

Military troops, including those from the Army's Special Warfare Command, were deployed at major facilities such as the National Assembly and the Seoul Government Complex.

Sources say the martial law troops who entered the National Assembly are from the elite 1st Airborne Special Forces Brigade under the Army Special Warfare Command.

To ramp up vigilance, military helicopters flew over Yeouido, where the National Assembly is located.

The martial law troops blocked the entrance to the parliament's main building with barricades.
There were clashes with aides who were trying to stop them from entering.

At around 11:20 p.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff distributed a martial law command decree.

Security was also stepped up near the defense ministry in Yongsan-gu District of Seoul, where the Martial Law Command is based, by setting up barricades and restricting access and equipment.

At around 1 a.m., a plenary session began at the National Assembly and a resolution demanding the lifting of the emergency martial law was passed.
Soon afterwards, the troops left the National Assembly building.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the troops were withdrawn at 4:22 a.m. and returned to their respective military units.
It added nothing unusual has been detected in North Korea in the meantime, and the alert level against the regime remains unchanged.

In a statement issued at 4:30 a.m. the president announced that all martial law troops had been withdrawn.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 국회 국방위원회 내일 ‘계엄 사태’ 긴급 현안질의…국방장관 출석 요구

[속보] 국회 국방위원회 내일 ‘계엄 사태’ 긴급 현안질의…국방장관 출석 요구
야 6당, 윤석열 대통령 탄핵소추안 발의…의안과 접수

야 6당, 윤석열 대통령 탄핵소추안 발의…의안과 접수
“탄핵 막아야” “스스로 물러나야”…여당 내부도 엇갈려

“탄핵 막아야” “스스로 물러나야”…여당 내부도 엇갈려
대통령실 수석비서관 이상 사의<br>…이 시각 대통령실

대통령실 수석비서관 이상 사의…이 시각 대통령실
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.