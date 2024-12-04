News Today

[News Today] LAWMAKERS HOLD EMERGENCY MEETINGS

입력 2024.12.04 (15:20) 수정 2024.12.04 (15:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.



[LEAD]
Both ruling and opposition parties are dealing with the aftermath of last night's turmoil. The Democratic Party legislators agreed to quickly table a motion to impeach the president, while the ruling People Power Party gathered to devise countermeasures.

[REPORT]
Following the unexpected declaration of martial law, both ruling and opposition camps held emergency general assemblies to come up with countermeasures.

The main opposition Democratic Party held an emergency general meeting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The DP legislators agreed to quickly table a motion to impeach the president and vote on the motion because there's no guarantee that the President would not declare martial law again.

The opposition said an impeachment bill could be presented as early as Wednesday.

The ruling People Power Party held a meeting of its supreme council members at 7 a.m. and an emergency general assembly at 8 a.m. to devise countermeasures to the recent events.

The PPP leaders reportedly weighed various options, including the President's departure from the party and the resignation of all cabinet members.

The resolution to lift martial law passed the National Assembly's plenary session and the cabinet also voted to lift martial law, but a large number of legislators still remain at the National Assembly building to brace for any unforeseen situation.

The DP and other opposition parties argue that removing martial law is not enough and that an investigation is needed because the President's latest action can be seen as treason.

DP leader Lee Jae-myung defined the latest martial law declaration as a clearly illegal act and DP Floor Leader Park Chan-dae said that President Yoon must step down.

Also, the opposition Rebuilding Korea Party disclosed an impeachment bill for President Yoon which cites illegal martial law declaration and rebellion as the reasons for impeachment.

The party headed by ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk said it would work with other opposition parties to ramp up the bill.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon stated that it was an unconstitutional martial law declaration.

He said that President Yoon should explain this situation and immediately dismiss the Defense Minister who suggested martial law and sternly punish everyone responsible for the situation.

The DP also announced that there were attempts to arrest and detain Speaker of the National Assembly Woo Won-shik, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon and DP leader Lee Jae-myung.

The main opposition said it checked CCTV footage of the Capital Defense Command's special forces raiding the offices of Han Dong-hoon and Lee Jae-myung and that relevant materials would be promptly released.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] LAWMAKERS HOLD EMERGENCY MEETINGS
    • 입력 2024-12-04 15:20:58
    • 수정2024-12-04 15:22:23
    News Today


[LEAD]
Both ruling and opposition parties are dealing with the aftermath of last night's turmoil. The Democratic Party legislators agreed to quickly table a motion to impeach the president, while the ruling People Power Party gathered to devise countermeasures.

[REPORT]
Following the unexpected declaration of martial law, both ruling and opposition camps held emergency general assemblies to come up with countermeasures.

The main opposition Democratic Party held an emergency general meeting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The DP legislators agreed to quickly table a motion to impeach the president and vote on the motion because there's no guarantee that the President would not declare martial law again.

The opposition said an impeachment bill could be presented as early as Wednesday.

The ruling People Power Party held a meeting of its supreme council members at 7 a.m. and an emergency general assembly at 8 a.m. to devise countermeasures to the recent events.

The PPP leaders reportedly weighed various options, including the President's departure from the party and the resignation of all cabinet members.

The resolution to lift martial law passed the National Assembly's plenary session and the cabinet also voted to lift martial law, but a large number of legislators still remain at the National Assembly building to brace for any unforeseen situation.

The DP and other opposition parties argue that removing martial law is not enough and that an investigation is needed because the President's latest action can be seen as treason.

DP leader Lee Jae-myung defined the latest martial law declaration as a clearly illegal act and DP Floor Leader Park Chan-dae said that President Yoon must step down.

Also, the opposition Rebuilding Korea Party disclosed an impeachment bill for President Yoon which cites illegal martial law declaration and rebellion as the reasons for impeachment.

The party headed by ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk said it would work with other opposition parties to ramp up the bill.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon stated that it was an unconstitutional martial law declaration.

He said that President Yoon should explain this situation and immediately dismiss the Defense Minister who suggested martial law and sternly punish everyone responsible for the situation.

The DP also announced that there were attempts to arrest and detain Speaker of the National Assembly Woo Won-shik, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon and DP leader Lee Jae-myung.

The main opposition said it checked CCTV footage of the Capital Defense Command's special forces raiding the offices of Han Dong-hoon and Lee Jae-myung and that relevant materials would be promptly released.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 국회 국방위원회 내일 ‘계엄 사태’ 긴급 현안질의…국방장관 출석 요구

[속보] 국회 국방위원회 내일 ‘계엄 사태’ 긴급 현안질의…국방장관 출석 요구
야 6당, 윤석열 대통령 탄핵소추안 발의…의안과 접수

야 6당, 윤석열 대통령 탄핵소추안 발의…의안과 접수
“탄핵 막아야” “스스로 물러나야”…여당 내부도 엇갈려

“탄핵 막아야” “스스로 물러나야”…여당 내부도 엇갈려
대통령실 수석비서관 이상 사의<br>…이 시각 대통령실

대통령실 수석비서관 이상 사의…이 시각 대통령실
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.