[News Today] LAWMAKERS HOLD EMERGENCY MEETINGS

Both ruling and opposition parties are dealing with the aftermath of last night's turmoil. The Democratic Party legislators agreed to quickly table a motion to impeach the president, while the ruling People Power Party gathered to devise countermeasures.

[LEAD][REPORT]Following the unexpected declaration of martial law, both ruling and opposition camps held emergency general assemblies to come up with countermeasures.The main opposition Democratic Party held an emergency general meeting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.The DP legislators agreed to quickly table a motion to impeach the president and vote on the motion because there's no guarantee that the President would not declare martial law again.The opposition said an impeachment bill could be presented as early as Wednesday.The ruling People Power Party held a meeting of its supreme council members at 7 a.m. and an emergency general assembly at 8 a.m. to devise countermeasures to the recent events.The PPP leaders reportedly weighed various options, including the President's departure from the party and the resignation of all cabinet members.The resolution to lift martial law passed the National Assembly's plenary session and the cabinet also voted to lift martial law, but a large number of legislators still remain at the National Assembly building to brace for any unforeseen situation.The DP and other opposition parties argue that removing martial law is not enough and that an investigation is needed because the President's latest action can be seen as treason.DP leader Lee Jae-myung defined the latest martial law declaration as a clearly illegal act and DP Floor Leader Park Chan-dae said that President Yoon must step down.Also, the opposition Rebuilding Korea Party disclosed an impeachment bill for President Yoon which cites illegal martial law declaration and rebellion as the reasons for impeachment.The party headed by ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk said it would work with other opposition parties to ramp up the bill.Meanwhile, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon stated that it was an unconstitutional martial law declaration.He said that President Yoon should explain this situation and immediately dismiss the Defense Minister who suggested martial law and sternly punish everyone responsible for the situation.The DP also announced that there were attempts to arrest and detain Speaker of the National Assembly Woo Won-shik, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon and DP leader Lee Jae-myung.The main opposition said it checked CCTV footage of the Capital Defense Command's special forces raiding the offices of Han Dong-hoon and Lee Jae-myung and that relevant materials would be promptly released.