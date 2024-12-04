[News Today] PUBLIC OUTRAGE OVER MARTIAL LAW

News Today

[LEAD]
Even after the President lifted martial law, members of the public gathered in front of the National Assembly, criticizing Tuesday night's declaration. Rallies calling for the impeachment of the President are now spreading nationwide.

[REPORT]
After the president lifted martial law, some members of the public left the scene, but many people still remained in front of the National Assembly.

Citizens took turns on stage, criticizing Tuesday night's martial law declaration.

Police wanted to partially re-open Gukhoe-daero Road for traffic, but clashes occurred as people laid down on the road in protest.

People began to gather in front of the National Assembly after the president declared martial law at around 10:30 p.m.

The crowd remained at the scene all night, demanding martial law be lifted.

Refusing to believe that martial law had been lifted, the crowd vowed to continue the rally. It looks like it will persist.

Police buses were parked in a long line in the area, and police officers were deployed to control trespassing.

Tensions escalated when a military helicopter showed up and martial law troops started entering the National Assembly building.

After parliament passed a resolution demanding that martial law be lifted, members of the public erupted in applause and cheers.

A 400 meter section of Gukhoedaero Road from the main entrance of the National Assembly was closed as many people still remained at the site.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions launched a rally in Gwanghwamun at 9 a.m. Wednesday to demand Yoon's impeachment.

It also said it will launch an indefinite general strike until he steps down.

