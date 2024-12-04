[News Today] PUBLIC OUTRAGE OVER MARTIAL LAW
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Even after the President lifted martial law, members of the public gathered in front of the National Assembly, criticizing Tuesday night's declaration. Rallies calling for the impeachment of the President are now spreading nationwide.
[REPORT]
After the president lifted martial law, some members of the public left the scene, but many people still remained in front of the National Assembly.
Citizens took turns on stage, criticizing Tuesday night's martial law declaration.
Police wanted to partially re-open Gukhoe-daero Road for traffic, but clashes occurred as people laid down on the road in protest.
People began to gather in front of the National Assembly after the president declared martial law at around 10:30 p.m.
The crowd remained at the scene all night, demanding martial law be lifted.
Refusing to believe that martial law had been lifted, the crowd vowed to continue the rally. It looks like it will persist.
Police buses were parked in a long line in the area, and police officers were deployed to control trespassing.
Tensions escalated when a military helicopter showed up and martial law troops started entering the National Assembly building.
After parliament passed a resolution demanding that martial law be lifted, members of the public erupted in applause and cheers.
A 400 meter section of Gukhoedaero Road from the main entrance of the National Assembly was closed as many people still remained at the site.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions launched a rally in Gwanghwamun at 9 a.m. Wednesday to demand Yoon's impeachment.
It also said it will launch an indefinite general strike until he steps down.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] PUBLIC OUTRAGE OVER MARTIAL LAW
-
- 입력 2024-12-04 15:21:01
- 수정2024-12-04 15:22:31
[LEAD]
Even after the President lifted martial law, members of the public gathered in front of the National Assembly, criticizing Tuesday night's declaration. Rallies calling for the impeachment of the President are now spreading nationwide.
[REPORT]
After the president lifted martial law, some members of the public left the scene, but many people still remained in front of the National Assembly.
Citizens took turns on stage, criticizing Tuesday night's martial law declaration.
Police wanted to partially re-open Gukhoe-daero Road for traffic, but clashes occurred as people laid down on the road in protest.
People began to gather in front of the National Assembly after the president declared martial law at around 10:30 p.m.
The crowd remained at the scene all night, demanding martial law be lifted.
Refusing to believe that martial law had been lifted, the crowd vowed to continue the rally. It looks like it will persist.
Police buses were parked in a long line in the area, and police officers were deployed to control trespassing.
Tensions escalated when a military helicopter showed up and martial law troops started entering the National Assembly building.
After parliament passed a resolution demanding that martial law be lifted, members of the public erupted in applause and cheers.
A 400 meter section of Gukhoedaero Road from the main entrance of the National Assembly was closed as many people still remained at the site.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions launched a rally in Gwanghwamun at 9 a.m. Wednesday to demand Yoon's impeachment.
It also said it will launch an indefinite general strike until he steps down.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.