Ruling party faces dilemma to possible impeachment motion

[Anchor]



Yes, we will look into where the political situation is heading with reporter Woo Jung-hwa from the politics desk.



Welcome, reporter Woo.



First of all, the ruling party moved urgently today (12.4).



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon, and Floor Leader Choo Kyung-ho met with President Yoon, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the party leadership today and explained the reasons for declaring martial law.



It was said to be in response to the recent series of impeachments and the Democratic Party's reckless handling of the budget bill.



Leader Han Dong-hoon demanded the dismissal of Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun based on discussions at the Supreme Council meeting today, but the president is reported to have rejected this.



It has been reported that the request for the president to leave the party was indirectly conveyed through the prime minister but received no response.



[Anchor]



Yes, it seems there were no results from the meeting.



There is an emergency general meeting of the People Power Party starting at 10 o'clock, right?



I suppose topics like withdrawal from the party and impeachment will be discussed?



[Reporter]



Yes, the People Power Party is expected to hear explanations from the leadership regarding the current situation and gather opinions from the members shortly.



Since the opposition parties are expected to propose an impeachment motion against the president and a vote is anticipated as early as the day after tomorrow (12.6), it seems that strategies to respond to the impeachment motion will be the focus of discussion.



Although the members of the People Power Party do not openly express it, they have reservations about easily voting in favor of impeachment.



The reason is that a suspension of constitutional governance could lead not only to the collapse of the administration but also to the destruction of the conservative bloc.



Therefore, it seems there will be heated debates over the response measures.



[Anchor]



Impeachment presents a dilemma, and the demand for withdrawal is also a difficult reality, isn't it?



[Reporter]



Yes, discussions about withdrawal are also expected to arise, but during the morning's general meeting, there was a clear negative sentiment regarding withdrawal, as it was essentially viewed as impeachment.



So, it seems that gathering consensus on the withdrawal discussion will not be easy.



[Anchor]



Now, the vote on the impeachment motion is expected as early as the day after tomorrow, right?



In conclusion, what is the likelihood of it passing?



[Reporter]



For the presidential impeachment motion to pass, it needs the support of 200 out of 300 members, and if just 8 members from the People Power Party defect, it will pass.



The choice of the pro-Han Dong-hoon faction is a variable, but currently, the pro-Han faction seems to be distancing itself from the impeachment of the president.



Ultimately, the key factor is public opinion.



The sudden declaration of martial law has worsened public sentiment, and the ruling party is engulfed in heated debates over how to respond to the fierce impeachment offensive from the opposition.



[Anchor]



Yes, thank you for briefing.



