Opposition accelerates impeachment with midnight assembly session

[Anchor]



Now, let's go to the National Assembly.



The opposition party is in favor of reporting and processing the impeachment motion as quickly as possible.



Today (12.4), they will open a plenary session just after midnight.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun! Does it look busy with the plenary session and response measures?



[Report]



Yes, the lights in the Democratic Party's floor leader's office are brightly lit even at this late hour.



This is because all members of the Democratic Party are on standby for the plenary session, which is scheduled to report the impeachment motion just after midnight.



The Democratic Party submitted the impeachment motion against President Yoon and the impeachment motion against Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to the National Assembly this afternoon.



According to the regulations, the proposed impeachment motion must be reported to the plenary session at least the next day, and a vote must be held within 72 hours after the report, so to vote on the impeachment motion as quickly as possible, the report to the plenary session must also be expedited, which is right after midnight.



The Democratic Party plans to hold a general meeting of lawmakers at 11:30 PM tonight and then attend the plenary session that will take place after midnight.



In this early morning plenary session, there is also a plan to vote on a motion demanding an audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection regarding prosecutors who opposed the impeachment of three prosecutors, including the Chief Prosecutor of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.



The Democratic Party has been actively engaging in public opinion campaigns, holding a condemnation rally during the day and a candlelight cultural event in the evening.



This has been KBS News Kim Cheong-yun from the National Assembly.



