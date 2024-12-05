President Yoon maintains silence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



What the President is thinking, where he is, and what actions he will take in the future are likely the most pressing questions for the public right now.



Let's connect to the Presidential Office.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun! All senior aides have expressed their intention to resign, and the President even met with the government and party leadership, yet he remains silent, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, attention was focused on the meeting, as it was the first time President Yoon met with Representative Han Dong-hoon since the declaration of a state of emergency.



A Presidential Office official explained that there was a serious discussion about the current situation.



He stated that there were no apparent differences in views between the two sides, and particularly, there was no mention of party withdrawal during the meeting.



Another government official mentioned, "It seems that some time is needed."



[Anchor]



The President has also not expressed a position regarding the impeachment motion, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, there has been no response yet on how to deal with the impeachment motion.



However, regarding the constitutionality of the declaration of a state of emergency, the President has expressed a position through foreign media.



He stated that the declaration of a state of emergency was carried out strictly within a constitutional framework.



It was reported that he reiterated that this was a measure to normalize the paralyzed state administration, pointing out the repeated impeachments, budget cuts, and unilateral passing of laws.



In this regard, a Presidential Office official explained that the deployment of military forces to the National Assembly occurred only an hour after the declaration of a state of emergency, and that access for lawmakers to the National Assembly was not blocked.



Meanwhile, Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk and other senior aides have all expressed their intention to resign.



However, the decision on whether to accept these resignations has not yet been made, considering the potential gaps in work.



This has been KBS News' Lee Hyun-jun from the Presidential Office.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!