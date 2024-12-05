News 9

Martial law declared and lifted in a historic 155-minute crisis

입력 2024.12.05 (02:02)

[Anchor]

From the declaration of martial law to the National Assembly's decision to lift it, and then the president's declaration of its termination, there was tension both inside and outside the National Assembly.

As the martial law troops arrived by helicopter and attempted to seize the National Assembly, a truly explosive situation unfolded.

Reporter Kim Sung-joo reports on the night that could have significantly changed the course of history.

[Report]

An emergency address was delivered at 10:30 PM without prior notice.

An unexpected declaration of martial law was made.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "Through this martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into ruin."]

At 10:56 PM, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, issued a statement urging the protection of the National Assembly and entered the building.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Citizens, please go to the National Assembly in Yeouido. I will also go to the National Assembly."]

Today (12.4) at midnight.

Armed martial law troops disembarked from helicopters and entered the National Assembly grounds.

Afterward, as the martial law troops attempted to enter the main building of the National Assembly, members of the National Assembly and their aides fiercely resisted, creating explosive situations in various places.

[Aides-Military scuffle: "You can't come in! Don't come! Don't come! You can't be here."]

At 12:20 AM.

Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the People Power Party, warned the martial law troops that they should not support or collaborate with the unconstitutional martial law.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "It is illegal for the military and police to exercise public authority based on the martial law."]

At 1 AM.

In a hastily convened plenary session of the National Assembly, a resolution demanding the lifting of martial law was passed.

With 190 members present, all 190 voted in favor.

It was a unanimous decision among those present.

[Woo Won-shik/National Assembly Speaker: "According to the National Assembly's decision, the president must immediately lift the martial law. The declaration of martial law is now null and void."]

President Yoon declared the lifting of martial law around 4:30 AM today.

The time from President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law to the National Assembly's resolution to lift it was just over 150 minutes.

During those two and a half hours, South Korea experienced turmoil significant enough to be recorded in history.

This is Kim Sung-joo from KBS News.

