News 9

Defense Minister expresses his intention to resign

입력 2024.12.05 (02:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who proposed to invoke the emergency martial law, has expressed his intention to resign.

He stated that all responsibility lies with him.

Let's connect to the Ministry of National Defense.

Reporter Jo Hye-jin! Is Minister Kim still at the government building?

[Report]

Minister Kim Yong-hyun is reported to have spent most of today (Dec. 4) at the Ministry of National Defense building.

It seems he is preparing related responses as he is set to appear as a witness for an emergency inquiry by the National Assembly's Defense Committee tomorrow (Dec. 5).

Earlier, around 6:15 PM today, Minister Kim sent a statement to the defense press corps via text, revealing that he expressed his intention to resign to the President.

This came about 30 minutes after the Democratic Party of Korea proposed an impeachment motion against him.

On this day, Minister Kim reportedly only visited the Presidential Office and discussed the manner and content of his resignation within the Ministry of National Defense building.

In his statement, Minister Kim expressed his apologies to the public, explaining that all soldiers followed the minister's orders, thus he bears all responsibility.

Minister Kim has faced increased criticism, especially since he stated three months ago during his confirmation hearing that a state of emergency was impossible.

If the President approves this, the Ministry of National Defense will operate under an acting deputy minister system for the time being.

In response, the Ministry of National Defense has postponed schedules, including the 4th Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group meeting that was to be held in Washington, D.C.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff held an emergency commanders' meeting, emphasizing the need to maintain operational discipline across the military and to focus on monitoring and vigilance operations against North Korea.

Chairman Kim Myung-soo also stated that he had a coordination call with U.S. Forces Korea Commander Paul LaCamera to ensure thorough preparedness against provocations from North Korea.

This has been a report from the Ministry of National Defense.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Defense Minister expresses his intention to resign
    • 입력 2024-12-05 02:02:09
    News 9
[Anchor]

Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who proposed to invoke the emergency martial law, has expressed his intention to resign.

He stated that all responsibility lies with him.

Let's connect to the Ministry of National Defense.

Reporter Jo Hye-jin! Is Minister Kim still at the government building?

[Report]

Minister Kim Yong-hyun is reported to have spent most of today (Dec. 4) at the Ministry of National Defense building.

It seems he is preparing related responses as he is set to appear as a witness for an emergency inquiry by the National Assembly's Defense Committee tomorrow (Dec. 5).

Earlier, around 6:15 PM today, Minister Kim sent a statement to the defense press corps via text, revealing that he expressed his intention to resign to the President.

This came about 30 minutes after the Democratic Party of Korea proposed an impeachment motion against him.

On this day, Minister Kim reportedly only visited the Presidential Office and discussed the manner and content of his resignation within the Ministry of National Defense building.

In his statement, Minister Kim expressed his apologies to the public, explaining that all soldiers followed the minister's orders, thus he bears all responsibility.

Minister Kim has faced increased criticism, especially since he stated three months ago during his confirmation hearing that a state of emergency was impossible.

If the President approves this, the Ministry of National Defense will operate under an acting deputy minister system for the time being.

In response, the Ministry of National Defense has postponed schedules, including the 4th Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group meeting that was to be held in Washington, D.C.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff held an emergency commanders' meeting, emphasizing the need to maintain operational discipline across the military and to focus on monitoring and vigilance operations against North Korea.

Chairman Kim Myung-soo also stated that he had a coordination call with U.S. Forces Korea Commander Paul LaCamera to ensure thorough preparedness against provocations from North Korea.

This has been a report from the Ministry of National Defense.
조혜진
조혜진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 등 국회 본회의 보고…<br>이르면 내일 표결

윤 대통령 탄핵소추안 등 국회 본회의 보고…이르면 내일 표결
국민의힘 “‘윤 대통령 탄핵 반대’ 당론”…민주 “내란죄 부역, 용납 못해”

국민의힘 “‘윤 대통령 탄핵 반대’ 당론”…민주 “내란죄 부역, 용납 못해”
침묵 지킨 대통령실…“비상계엄, 합헌적으로 이뤄져”

침묵 지킨 대통령실…“비상계엄, 합헌적으로 이뤄져”
“계엄령 누가 따르나” 말한 국방장관…입장변화 이유는?

“계엄령 누가 따르나” 말한 국방장관…입장변화 이유는?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.