Military mobilization and withdrawal follow martial law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



After the declaration of martial law, the public watched with anxiety to see how the military would move.



In the midst of heightened emergency alert and preparedness measures, reporter Kim Yong-jun has summarized the urgent movements of the military.



[Report]



Last night (12.3) around 10:30 PM, President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a state of emergency, and about 10 minutes later, the Minister of National Defense held a meeting with key commanders of the entire military.



Subsequently, the defense minister issued directives to enhance emergency alert and preparedness across the military, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff declared a level 2 alert status, corresponding to "Jindogae 2."



When a level 2 alert status is declared, all officers must return to their units, surveillance and alert duties are intensified, and immediate deployment readiness must be ensured.



In the meantime, Army Chief of Staff Park An-su, who was appointed as the commander of the martial law, moved to the Joint Chiefs of Staff bunker to establish the martial law command and distributed the first proclamation of the martial law command at 11:23 PM.



The Ministry of National Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the presidential office strengthened access control, and staff members, including officials from the Ministry of National Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were summoned for emergency duty.



Around the same time, the martial law troops, including the 1st Airborne Special Forces Brigade and the 707th special mission group, removed their name tags and, dressed in special warfare uniforms and black uniforms, equipped with night vision goggles and rifles, were deployed to the National Assembly using helicopters and tactical vehicles.



As midnight approached, the martial law troops clashed violently with the National Assembly staff, and some troops broke windows to enter the main building of the National Assembly.



During the ongoing standoff and clashes, around 1 AM, a proposal to lift the martial law was passed in the National Assembly's plenary session, and the martial law troops temporarily withdrew from the main building of the National Assembly to wait nearby.



Later, at 4:22 AM, the military issued a statement saying that the deployed troops had returned to their original units, and President Yoon announced around 4:30 AM that he had declared the lifting of martial law and ordered the withdrawal of the martial law troops.



This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!