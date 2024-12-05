News 9

Democratic Party's martial law warnings become reality

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party of Korea has been raising suspicions since last August that the government was planning to declare martial law.

The public was skeptical, and the presidential office dismissed it as a rumor, but it has become a reality in just about three months.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

In August, during a radio broadcast, Democratic Party's Supreme Council member Kim Min-seok brought up the topic of 'preparations for martial law.'

When asked what evidence he had for raising such suspicions, he responded as follows.

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member/Aug. 23/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "We are making an overall comprehensive judgment. The most important thing is to ensure that it does not become a reality, and to provide appropriate warnings at the right stage and level in advance...."]

DP leader Lee Jae-myung also mentioned the martial law suspicions during his first official meeting with the People Power Party's leader Han Dong-hoon.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Sept. 1: "(To prevent the National Assembly from demanding the lifting of martial law) there are stories that they planned to arrest and detain lawmakers simultaneously with the declaration of martial law. Isn't this a complete dictatorship?"]

In response to Lee's allegations, Han Dong-hoon criticized him, saying, "Present the evidence," and stated that if it is not true, it would be a violation of national dignity. The presidential office strongly opposed this, calling it a 'rumor' and stating that it resembles the totalitarian propaganda politics of the Nazis and Stalin.

This time, Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who proposed the declaration of martial law, had previously dismissed the possibility during his confirmation hearing, saying, "What citizen would accept it?"

[Kim Yong-hyun/Defense Minister/Sept. 2/National Assembly Confirmation Hearing: "Would our military follow it? I don't think so, to be honest. So, this martial law issue seems a bit out of touch with the times, and I don't think you need to worry too much...."]

Despite the repeated denials from the government and ruling party, the emergency martial law has materialized in about three months.

The political situation is becoming increasingly uncertain.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

